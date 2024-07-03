Amadou Onana’s performances for Belgium prove he is the perfect partner for Declan Rice

Is Amadou Onana the most unique midfield talent on the market today? France ousted the Belgians in the Round of 16, leaving many Red Devils’ fans disappointed. Even so, there were some positives to Belgium’s Euro campaign, one of which was Amadou Onana’s performances.

Many who did not rate the Everton star should have reconsidered after seeing him dazzle at Belgium’s midfield base. Onana is an outstanding player who can cover ground in his sleep, but his technical proficiency elevates him to another level.

He is a deceptively skilled passer and a formidable carrier in expansive areas, but he also excels in smaller areas. He has immense potential; his physical abilities and technical range allow him to dominate large zones.

He has been accused of not being progressive, but this could be because Everton uses him as a destroyer, intercepting balls and tackling while allowing others to create, rather than giving him the chance to showcase his technical abilities. Those who have assessed him based solely on his Everton performances must have seen a different side of him in recent weeks at the Euros. Clearly, when given more freedom with the national team, he demonstrates how talented he is with the ball at his feet.

One of the most impressive characteristics of Onana’s athletic abilities is his ability to cover ground in both vast and tiny regions, with startling acceleration for someone his size (6.5). He possesses the endurance to match elite sprinters such as Marcus Rashford and Luiz Diaz. His ability to defend centrally against some of the best technicians is exceptional, and he excels in 1v1 situations.

Reports suggest that Everton is interested in selling him, with some suggesting he could fetch as little as £30 million (though may go for as much as £50 million). So, having finished his involvement in the Euros, can Arsenal now strive to get the transfer done because if they don’t, another team will?

Peter Rix

