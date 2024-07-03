Amadou Onana’s performances for Belgium prove he is the perfect partner for Declan Rice

Is Amadou Onana the most unique midfield talent on the market today? France ousted the Belgians in the Round of 16, leaving many Red Devils’ fans disappointed. Even so, there were some positives to Belgium’s Euro campaign, one of which was Amadou Onana’s performances.
Many who did not rate the Everton star should have reconsidered after seeing him dazzle at Belgium’s midfield base. Onana is an outstanding player who can cover ground in his sleep, but his technical proficiency elevates him to another level.
He is a deceptively skilled passer and a formidable carrier in expansive areas, but he also excels in smaller areas. He has immense potential; his physical abilities and technical range allow him to dominate large zones.
He has been accused of not being progressive, but this could be because Everton uses him as a destroyer, intercepting balls and tackling while allowing others to create, rather than giving him the chance to showcase his technical abilities. Those who have assessed him based solely on his Everton performances must have seen a different side of him in recent weeks at the Euros. Clearly, when given more freedom with the national team, he demonstrates how talented he is with the ball at his feet.
One of the most impressive characteristics of Onana’s athletic abilities is his ability to cover ground in both vast and tiny regions, with startling acceleration for someone his size (6.5). He possesses the endurance to match elite sprinters such as Marcus Rashford and Luiz Diaz. His ability to defend centrally against some of the best technicians is exceptional, and he excels in 1v1 situations.
Reports suggest that Everton is interested in selling him, with some suggesting he could fetch as little as £30 million (though may go for as much as £50 million). So, having finished his involvement in the Euros, can Arsenal now strive to get the transfer done because if they don’t, another team will?
Peter Rix
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Everton fan here. We’ve been hearing for a long time about how good Amadou is, but most of us simply aren’t seeing it. It’s become a bit ‘Emperor’s new clothes’ for us. Maybe he would thrive at Arsenal. I didn’t see anything at the Euros to make me feel that he would be missed. I think Everton would accept a hefty offer with little quibble. But, approach with caution.
I must admit , having watched him closely in the Euros, he has gone up in my estimation to such an extent that I would not be averse to him moving to Arsenal.Against France he nullified Mbappe on numerous occasions and his skill on the ball is impressive for such a big guy.The fact that Belgium were eliminated by a powerful French team is not a reflection on his personal performances.
It’s either the rest of us need football education, or you’re the one that needs it. The guy is a terrible footballer, no technique, no skill, no football IQ, he’s just “LOOKS” like he should be a good player, but upon further inspection, he isn’t. Till this day I’m yet to hear an Everton fan rave about him
@Cannon Spike
I mean the Belgium manager has always spoken very highly of him and he almost single handedly nullified the French attack and it was only a self goal by Belgium that let them down. So I do hope you reflect on this.
from a distance he looks and moves like Patrick Vieira
but closer inspection reveals he is not
for me Arsenal need a more dynamic ball playing and chance creating replacement for Partey
the longer this window goes on the more I am thinking Guimeares is the closest fit
may be Kimmich if was 5 years younger
the major hurdle for Guimeares is the transfer fee, while I think we can afford say £80m (the transfer market feels lower than last year) for Guimeares it probably takes most of our budget making a big name striker in the same window unaffordable
for me i think Guimeares will have a way bigger positive impact on Arsenal than adding Gyrokeres, e.g. Euros has shown strikers are largely ineffective unlocking the low block, and we should anticipate the low block deployed against us by the majority of opponents next season (outside of elites like Man C, Liverpool, Real et al most will park the bus)
Whilst I think he’s worth a punt at circa £30 million max, I thought he was less than impressive playing for Belgium, very inconsistent and with many wayward passes. If we sign him I hope I’m proved wrong.
I have always been wanting Arsenal to sign Onana. He is technically very good and defensively sound. He would be a perfect partner to Rice and Odegaard and Arsenal will have one of the best midfields in the PL with his addition. I do hope Arteta and Edu make their move and sign him.
I cannot believe we are still looking at overpriced overrated players and sit by and watch Juventus signing Kephren Thuram on a bargain price…
Things never change at Arsenal…
Who????
Nooooooooo! Not upto scratch at all.