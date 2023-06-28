Amanda Ilestadt has high praise indeed for Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall by Michelle

Arsenal announced their 1st signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday – Swedish international centre-back Amanda Ilestadt has signed for the Gunners, with head coach Jonas Eidevall saying:

“I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad. I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”

Eidevall joined the Damallsvenskan (the Swedish women’s League) with Rosengård in 2012, as an assistant manager, and was promoted to head coach in 2013. He led the team to win the league in 2013 and 2014. Eidevall left Rosengård in 2016, taking an assistant manager position under Henrik Larsson, before returning to Rosengård a year later. He led the club to a Women’s Swedish Cup victory in 2018 and another league title in 2019 – a year in which Rosengård also reached the Champions League quarter-final. In June 2021, Eidevall was appointed manager of Arsenal Women in the Barclays Women’s Super League, replacing Joe Montemurro.

Amanda began her senior career with FC Rosengard enjoying an eight-year career with the club, winning five Damallsvenskan league titles as well as one Swedish Cup and three Swedish Super Club titles. Two of those league titles came under the management of Arsenal’s head coach Jonas Eidevall. The two are obviously looking forward to working together again, with Ilestadt saying of Jonas:

“Jonas definitely played a part (in my decision to move)! For me, he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had. I’ve really enjoyed playing under him. I’m looking forward to working with him again. We won Swedish titles together and so I think that’s the main memories [I have]. At that time, he was also influencing me a lot as a player. I was younger then, and he was also, obviously! He made me develop a lot.”

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….