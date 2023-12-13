Amanda Ilestedt is now showing why Arsenal Women were so keen on signing her this summer

Lotte Wubben-Moy’s resurrection in Arsenal’s women’s central defence has grabbed headline after headline this season. But some of us have been guilty of praising Lotte and overlooking the fact that she could be soaring as high as she is because of the stability her partnership with Amanda Ilestedt provides.

Since her debut as a Gunner, the Swedish summer addition has been outstanding. Her experience and brilliance have allowed Arsenal to function without the services of the injured Leah Williamson.

She brought her A-game against Chelsea. Her statistics wowed me. She not only scored in the 4-1 win over Chelsea, but she also had 44 touches, made 35 passes with an 85.7 percent passing accuracy, won three aerial duels, played five long balls, three of which were accurate, made two tackles, one interception, did not commit a foul, made three clearances, blocked a shot, and also made a shot.

She also made WhoScored’s team of the week. And lest we forget, she made it to the 30-woman 2023 Ballon d’Or nominees, finishing 15th, which is an incredible finish for a defender.

Jonas Eidevall’s summer transfer activity has been well appreciated; he got it right, and performances like Ilestedt’s against Chelsea help to explain why.

Now she has settled in I am sure Amanda Ilestedt will be one of our stars of this season.

Michelle Maxwell

