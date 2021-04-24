‘Amateurish’ – Ian Wright slams this Arsenal’s star’s focus

Ian Wright has slammed Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, claiming that he switches off at times.

The German shot-stopper has been talked about for much of the campaign, with Emi Martinez’s departure one that has left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.

Leno’s performances have done little to appease those fans who were aggrieved with the now-Aston Villa goalkeeper’s departure, and there has been a series of errors from either him or his defenders which have cost us points in recent months.

Ian Wright has claimed that Leno runs hot in spells, but claims that he loses concentration, and described his error as ‘poor, poor, poor’.

“You look at that and it does seem very amateurish and I think that comes down to concentration,” Wright told Optus Sports (via HITC).

“He does have spells where he’s very, very good. But I’ve seen him rush out, get sent off, give away penalties. He has these moments and that for me is a real moment there. It’s poor, poor, poor goalkeeping.”

I wouldn’t be shocked if Ryan was given more regular playing time following not only Leno’s disappointing run, but Ryan’s impressive displays between the sticks.

I’d be shocked if Ryan wasn’t signed this summer from Brighton, but he could well be in line for a chance to stake his claim to be number one.

Patrick