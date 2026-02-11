“Amazing” Arteta insists Brentford are a top team

Arsenal’s next opponents are Brentford, and Mikel Arteta is fully aware of the threat they pose. As the Gunners strive to finish the season at the top of the Premier League table, fixtures against well-organised sides such as Brentford carry significant importance. Any lapse in concentration could result in dropped points at a decisive stage of the campaign.

While Brentford may not traditionally be regarded as one of the division’s elite clubs, they have consistently proven to be difficult opponents in recent seasons. Their structure, discipline, and tactical clarity have made them a challenging side to overcome. Although they lost Thomas Frank in the summer, Keith Andrews has made a positive impression as his successor, maintaining the standards established in previous years.

Respect for a Well-Coached Side

Brentford are widely considered one of the best-coached teams in the league, and Arsenal are preparing for a demanding encounter. Arteta has faced the Bees in every season since their promotion to the Premier League, giving him a clear understanding of the challenges they present. Their ability to compete physically, defend compactly, and capitalise on key moments makes them a formidable test.

As Arsenal enter a crucial phase of the season, Arteta’s focus remains firmly on the immediate task rather than the broader title picture. He has emphasised the importance of respecting Brentford’s quality and preparation.

Arteta’s Assessment

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta highlighted the difficulty of the fixture. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “It’s another tough game.

“We know [Brentford] at home as well, the last few results they have had, the coaching staff have been amazing. So, credit to them, because they’re a top side.”

His remarks underline the respect Arsenal have for their opponents. With the title race finely poised, maintaining concentration and delivering a disciplined performance will be essential if the Gunners are to secure another vital victory.