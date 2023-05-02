Amazing highlights – Arsenal Women heart-broken after last-gasp winner from Wolfsburg

Arsenal Women suffered a devastating loss in the Champions League semi-final to two-time champions Wolfsburg, who secured a 3-2 victory with a goal in the 119th minute of extra-time.

The severely depleted Gunners side, who had four academy players on the bench just to make up the numbers, left every ounce of their heart and souls on the pitch as they had to come from behind against the German giants, but ultimately lost by the narrowest of margins.

The defeat was particularly heartbreaking for the Arsenal players, as they fell to the ground in disappointment in tears at the end.

Wolfsburg will advance to the final to face Barcelona, who eliminated Chelsea in their own semi-final, but the Gooner Women should be proud after their fiest EWCL semi-final for a decade….

Michelle Maxwell

