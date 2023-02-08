Amazing stat shows why Zubimendi would be perfect for Arsenal

Many people who watched Arsenal’s loss to Everton, point to the fact that the Gunners failed to deal with the aerial threat from Everton’s corner well, allowing James Tarkowski a chance to score from a header. Because of Jorginho’s poor aerial ability, many believe Partey would have found a way to keep the Everton man from scoring. We move on, and Arsenal must rebound against Brentford.

In any case, speaking of the future, Squawka has revealed some fantastic statistics about Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi that could come in handy when the summer transfer window opens.

According to reports, even with Jorginho’s arrival in January, Arteta will look to strengthen his engine room. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s radar. Arteta may not have to worry about opponents’ aerial threats when his team is defending deep in their own box with Zubimendi, as the midfielder has a knack for winning aerial duels.

Between 2019-20 and now, the Spaniard has the highest success rate in aerial duels of any of the 199 midfielders who have participated in at least 150 aerial duels.

His success rate is over 70%, which proves that he has fared better than big guns like Rodri, Pogba, and Aurelien Tchoumeni in aerial duels in that run.

So, if Arteta signs Zubimendi, we can expect him to be better than Manchester City’s Rodri and to be extremely helpful in aerial battles in midfield and at set pieces.

What do you think?

