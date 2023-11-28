Amazing stats show just how resilient Arsenal are away from home

Gunners have been on a resurgence; each day a new, revealing statistic about how good they are comes up. After Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brentford to go top of the Premier League table, other than the Gunners being the only top 6 team to win at the G-Tech stadium (they’ve done so twice) since last season, it has been revealed that the Gunners are the team that have kept the most cleansheets away from home in the league since the start of the 2022–23 season.

Arsenal have kept the most clean sheets away from home in the Premier League since the start of last season 14 Arsenal

8 Man Utd, Man City, Fulham

7 Brentford, Palace#BREARS — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 25, 2023

This stat justifies one thing, which is how good the Gunners are defensively. With 14 cleansheets on the road since last season, Arsenal have proved to be a tough team to host for their PL rivals. Teams ought to fear a visiting Arsenal. When you add to that the stat that shows we only lost twice at home all last season, and zero defeats so far this season shows our massive resilience. The ability to avoid conceding on opponents’ turf has no doubt also played a huge role in our success these last 18 months.

Our defenders and goalkeepers ought to be appreciated for how impenetrable they have made their back line.

Having a good defense is a key factor in their return to the top and competing for the league. With their defense proving reliable, Arsenal now needs to start scoring more than they are. Yes, defenses will win you titles, but before you win a title, you ought to win games, and the attack is what wins you games.

I think our defence will win us the title this season, don’t you?

Sam P

