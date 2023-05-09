Ambitious Aston Villa joins Arsenal in the race for Serie A star

Aston Villa is one of the emerging forces in English football and the Villans are now battling for top players.

Under Unai Emery, their owners believe they can reach new heights and are prepared to back him with the best players.

This means they will fearlessly compete for available talent and have joined Arsenal in the race for a Serie A star.

The Telegraph reveals Villa is interested in Dusan Vlahovic, which puts them in direct competition with Arsenal.

The Gunners have followed the Serbian since he played at Fiorentina and hope Juve will put him up for sale at the end of this campaign.

They will now have to contend with competition from Villa, who seem prepared to splash the cash on the forward.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic will be hot property if he decides to leave Juve, but we are a much bigger club than Villa and should win the race for his signature.

The striker will also want Champions League football, which is an advantage we hold over Villa.

If we have the money for his transfer fee and a competitive wage, we can beat Villa to land DV9.

But that does not mean we should be complacent because other suitors might emerge and steal a march on us.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…