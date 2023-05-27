Ambitious Brighton set to outbid Arsenal for French defender

It appears that Arsenal’s pursuit of Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey is facing competition from Brighton & Hove Albion. The French right-back has caught the attention of Arsenal, who see him as a potential first-choice option in that position.

Initially, Arsenal made an offer of around £14 million for Boey, but Galatasaray rejected the bid. This rejection has reportedly sparked a bidding war, with Brighton now entering the fray by submitting a £16 million offer, surpassing Arsenal’s initial bid, as reported by the Sun.

Galatasaray is said to be holding out for a fee of £20 million for the talented defender. With Brighton now seemingly leading the race, Arsenal will need to improve their offer significantly if they want to secure Boey’s services.

The situation remains fluid, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will come back with an improved bid to compete with Brighton and meet Galatasaray’s valuation for Sacha Boey.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton is an ambitious side and they have money to spend, considering the amount they have made from player sales in the last few seasons.

They will still offload some men in the next transfer window, so we must take the threat from them seriously.

If Boey is a key target, we must find a way to pay more money to add him to our group in the next few weeks before the transfer window gets serious.

