Ambitious lower level club prepares a deal for Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere could finally get his wish to return to playing football again as ambitious National League side, Wrexham plots a move for him.
The former Arsenal midfielder has been training with the Gunners to stay fit after insisting he wants to play again.
He has been impressing on the Arsenal training ground and his experience is valuable to the youngsters at the club.
However, he could be registered by another team for the second half of this season if we are to believe Football Insider.
They report that the ambitious club is preparing to make him a contract offer this month.
It remains unclear if Wilshere would want to go down to the National League to revive his career, but this interest is better than nothing.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The former West Ham man deserves to get another chance to play football again. At 29, he should be in the prime of his career.
Injuries have robbed him of much of it, but the midfielder showed during his spell at Bournemouth that he has put much of it behind him.
It is ambitious for Wrexham to consider signing him, but they might be too low in the English football pyramid for him to join.
He might as well go for it. No other major club is coming after him…
He’s not fit or good enough for the rigours of the higher leagues…
Either way and though I wish him well, it is years too late be of any interest to any Gooner.
Unless they, as some do, believe in putting their love of certain players above their love of their team.
I cannot understand that way of calling yourself a CLUB supporter and never have, never will.
So to me, Wilshere is now a non subject and of no Gooner interest at all.
@jon fox
Thank you…