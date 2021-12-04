Ambitious lower level club prepares a deal for Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere could finally get his wish to return to playing football again as ambitious National League side, Wrexham plots a move for him.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been training with the Gunners to stay fit after insisting he wants to play again.

He has been impressing on the Arsenal training ground and his experience is valuable to the youngsters at the club.

However, he could be registered by another team for the second half of this season if we are to believe Football Insider.

They report that the ambitious club is preparing to make him a contract offer this month.

It remains unclear if Wilshere would want to go down to the National League to revive his career, but this interest is better than nothing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The former West Ham man deserves to get another chance to play football again. At 29, he should be in the prime of his career.

Injuries have robbed him of much of it, but the midfielder showed during his spell at Bournemouth that he has put much of it behind him.

It is ambitious for Wrexham to consider signing him, but they might be too low in the English football pyramid for him to join.