Ambitious Martinelli praises Arteta’s “winning mentality”

Martinelli nears return, for an even bigger Arteta headache!

Having injured his knee in training and been out of action since June this year it seemed like a big ask for him to return before the end of the calendar year, but the long road to recovery seemed to be worth it and Gabriel Martinelli looks to finally be on his way back.

Before his unfortunate injury, Gabi had scored 10 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last season for us, before having to have surgery to repair a lesion in the cartilage of his knee. He is now working hard to return before the end of the year, but he is optimistic about what the future holds and said as much when speaking to the Arsenal website: “I’m feeling very well, I’m regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better. After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball. I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel’s forward thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well. We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything. I believe this season is very promising. We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the Champions League.”

Some may say those final words are a bit ambitious, but we have already witnessed the amazing job Arteta has done over nine months, so really anything is possible.

Here’s hoping it won’t be long before we see Martinelli back in an Arsenal shirt, even better than he was before he got injured, showing us what we have been missing during his absence. Gooners?

Shenel Osman