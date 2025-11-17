Amid Arsenal interest: Real Madrid signal green light for Rodrygo sale

There has been growing chatter over the past few days surrounding Rodrygo’s future.

Last week, reports suggested that even if Arsenal were offered the chance to sign him, they would decline the opportunity. Yet the links refuse to go away.

Almost immediately, those claims were challenged by transfer reporter Graeme Bailey, who insisted that Arsenal remain keen on the Brazilian and are willing to beat Spurs to his signature. Bailey’s stance carries weight, particularly as the Gunners continue to be linked with a left-wing signing for 2026.

So, what do Real Madrid really make of the situation?

Madrid’s stance begins to shift

According to Football365, citing a Spanish source, Real Madrid’s internal view has changed significantly from last summer. Back then, they were undecided. Now, they are reportedly prepared to sanction his departure.

The article claims: “Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City have submitted offers totalling €60 million plus another €20 million in achievable add-ons for the Brazil international.”

Furthermore, it adds: “Those offers have prompted Xabi Alonso to tell Florentino Pérez that he should seriously consider selling him, as the manager accepts Rodrygo’s time at the club may be coming to an end. Within the coaching staff, there’s a conviction that the project does not depend on Rodrygo.”

From these revelations, one thing appears increasingly clear: Rodrygo looks likely to be on the move next year.

Where Arsenal fit into the picture

With multiple suitors prepared to spend heavily, the focus now shifts to the player’s preference. At this point, it may no longer be about who can afford him, but who can convince him.

This is where Arsenal’s long-standing interest should work in their favour. Andrea Berta will need to sharpen the message behind Arteta’s project, offering clarity over role, development, and responsibility within the squad’s long-term blueprint.

Given the club’s desire to upgrade the left-hand side of the attack, Rodrygo fits the mould perfectly. His sharp one-v-one ability, directness, and instinctive eye for goal would offer a level of balance Arsenal have lacked at times, especially amid accusations of being overly reliant on the right flank.

If Real Madrid truly are open to selling, and Rodrygo truly is available, then next summer could become the moment where interest finally becomes action.

