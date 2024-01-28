Amidst Arsenal interest who are favourites to sign Victor Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen and Napoli have officially confirmed that the Nigerian striker will depart Serie A at the end of the current season. Osimhen, who won the league and the top scorer award in Italy last season, has garnered interest from top clubs.

With an agreement in place for his departure from Napoli, Osimhen is now set to make a move to the Premier League. Both Chelsea and Arsenal have shown interest in the striker, as they look to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities.

According to reports from Team Talk, Chelsea is currently leading the race to secure Osimhen’s signature in the summer. The Blues are actively working on the transfer behind the scenes and are optimistic about emerging victorious in the competition for his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is only one of several top strikers who will be available to sign at the end of this transfer window.

If the Nigerian decides to move to Chelsea, it means we can sign Ivan Toney, who might be a better option because of his Premier League experience.

