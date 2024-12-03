Amorim admits Arsenal is miles ahead of his Manchester United team

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that his team is currently trailing behind Arsenal, as the Gunners have made greater strides in their development.

The Portuguese coach, who made a name for himself during his successful tenure at Sporting CP, was appointed as Manchester United’s manager after the club triggered his release clause. His arrival at Old Trafford came with high expectations, as he quickly became a sought-after figure for several top Premier League clubs. However, Amorim himself recognises the significant difference in progress between his Man Utd team and Arsenal, who are currently ahead of United in terms of form and development.

Arsenal is in a strong position as they aim to chase down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. With recent victories, the Gunners have been relentless, scoring five goals in each of their last two matches. The game against Manchester United is set to be one of their biggest tests, with Mikel Arteta’s men knowing they cannot afford to drop any points if they wish to keep pace with the Reds. If Arsenal fails to secure a win against the Red Devils, they could find themselves at least 11 points behind Liverpool, a gap that would make their title challenge even harder.

Ahead of the match, Amorim admitted the difficulty of facing the Gunners, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “Arsenal, for me, I know it’s hard for Manchester United to say but they are in a different point of their team. They are in a different moment.”

Arsenal’s recent run of form has sent a strong message to the rest of the league, and Amorim is fully aware of the challenge ahead. With Arsenal now at their best, any team facing them, including United, knows they are in for a tough encounter.