An £80m offer from Arsenal could help seal deal for Guimaraes

Arsenal want to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer, and the midfielder is interested in joining the Gunners. However, Arsenal would need to meet Newcastle United’s valuation before they can complete a deal for the Brazilian.

Interestingly, the Magpies have refused to set an official asking price for his signature because they insist that Guimaraes is not currently available for transfer. The midfielder remains a key figure at the club and is regarded as one of their most important players.

Arsenal faces a challenge in Guimaraes pursuit

Guimaraes is Newcastle’s captain and has become even more important following the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. The club is determined to keep him in their squad and does not want to lose one of their leading players.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal would need to offer around £80m to convince Newcastle to enter negotiations for Guimaraes. That figure would show the Magpies that the Gunners are serious about signing him, although it could represent a major financial commitment for Arsenal.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his contract at Newcastle United, and he believes this could be the right time to consider a move elsewhere. A transfer to Arsenal represents an opportunity that he does not want to miss.

Newcastle United hold the final decision

Despite Guimaraes’ interest in joining Arsenal, Newcastle United remain in control of the situation because the player is still under contract with the club. Their desire to retain him means they are unlikely to consider a transfer unless their demands are met.

Arsenal are prepared to make a strong effort to bring him into their squad, but the financial requirements could determine whether the move becomes realistic. The Gunners must decide if investing such a significant amount in the midfielder is the right choice.

A fee of around £80m would likely make Newcastle consider discussions, but Arsenal may feel the amount is too high. Much will depend on how strongly the club want to pursue Guimaraes and whether an agreement can be reached between the two sides.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…