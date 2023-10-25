“An absolute trojan” Craig Burley heaps praise on an Arsenal star

Former Chelsea player Craig Burley was highly impressed with Declan Rice’s performance for Arsenal in their match against Sevilla last night.

Rice has consistently delivered strong performances for the Gunners since his transfer to the club in the last transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta is structuring his team around the capabilities of the English midfielder, and Rice has been rising to the occasion.

Arsenal has witnessed him shine in matches against formidable opponents like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, among others. In the match against Sevilla, he once again demonstrated that he thrives on big occasions as he played a pivotal role in helping Arteta’s side secure all three points in Spain.

Burley was impressed with the former West Ham man and said on ESPN FC:

“Let me tell you. Declan Rice, once again, in the middle of the park, an absolute trojan in there. The work he’s doing. Defensively, offensively, linking all the plays from defence to attack. It was a really big display,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been an inspirational signing and this is just his first season at the Emirates.

The Englishman will definitely get better and we did a good job breaking our transfer record to sign him.

This is just the start of his life at the Emirates. It is exciting to think about how he will perform when he is settled at the club.

