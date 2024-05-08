Ambassador for women’s football, Leah Williamson, “honoured” to feature on #youngpowerlist2024

England captain and Arsenal Women star, Leah Williamson, has been named in the inaugural Sunday Times Young Power List. The list includes 25 of the most inspiring young people in the UK and Ireland, aged 30 and under. She is joined on the list by her Arsenal men’s colleague Buyako Saka.

I’m honoured to feature on the #youngpowerlist2024 in @TheTimes alongside so many talented and inspirational people🤍 pic.twitter.com/EDPSH6QQPI — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) April 30, 2024

“Williamson has blazed the trail for girls in football since the age of six. Overcoming sexism and a birth defect of inward-pointing toes, a young Leah Williamson forced her way into her local all-boys team. Now 27, at the top of the England team captain’s list of victories has to be leading the Lionesses to win the European Championships in 2022. It was England’s first football trophy in 56 years.”

To make it in the sport, Williamson says, you have to “play football as often as you can for as long as you love it. It’s a simple bit of advice but it will go a long way in your journey to becoming a professional footballer”.

My advice: “The best career advice I’ve ever received is to just be true to who you are. Always believe in yourself and never take no for an answer.”

Well done Leah! Another very well deserved accolade!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….