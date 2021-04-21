An American Arsenal fan’s view of the Super League

When I saw the few major details of the newly created Super League, I cannot help noticing the introduction of American sport structure into the world of football. As an American Arsenal fan who watches and follows different sports, I could see some of the features in Super league were very familiar to the American sports. The structure of American sport is completely different from the rest of the world, and I was surprised when I saw that the super league is adopting the same system as their American counterpart. Here are the top two that I believe will destroy the competition in football.
Just like in American Sport, the Super league will not have relegation or promotion. The lack of relegation in American sports has resulted in several clubs living in perpetual mediocrity despite the large amount of revenues generated. In the NFL, the likes of the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and NY Jets have continuously put up relegation level records in the last 15 years without any repercussion.
Likewise, the NBA has the same system where the likes of Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and NY Knicks are putting up bad results day in day out, and not offering anything for fans to celebrate about. The thing is because of the salary cap, drafts, and trade rules, all the teams are playing from the same level field, and none have monetary advantages over the other ones. They share the TV revenue equally, and have the same chance of attracting the top players because of trade rules and salary cap. It’s very common in the NFL to have a bottom team winning only a single game in a season and no one bats the eyes. So, why are these teams continuously performing bad? Because there is no motivation to succeed, and there is no punishment for the failure. If SL succeeds, I fear that Arsenal will be the prime candidate to be a NY Knicks of Super league given that the owner is an American who cares only about his moolahs.
It was revealed that the permanent members will have the ultimate power to make decisions for the Super League. Again, this is very similar to the American sports where the owners hold all the power. Just to mention the few, they have power to create or delete rules, force a club sale, and change the salary cap. Having the control on every facet of the game, they will slowly introduce more American systems into the game that we all hate to see in soccer. For example, airing commercials/TV ads in the middle of the game, introducing time outs into the game or relocation of the club to a bigger city.
Yes, we all know that there are problems with FIFA, and UEFA, but Super league was never about fixing that problem. It is all about the money and nothing to do with football.
PS: I am glad that all the PL teams have pulled out….
Beast Mode
Any idea why Americans like to watch closed leagues like NBA and fake shows like WWE? In my opinion, the real sports competition should have a fair club relegation and promotion system
WWE FAKE !!
Well that’s spoiled that for me then .
GAI, first I don’t like our system and I believe most Americans are not aware of the difference in their system from others around the world because they don’t venture outside their bubble. The only time they think about soccer is during world cup. Two, Americans tend to look almost everything through capitalism eyes and are used to having no leverage at all. For example do you know that most of the NFL stadium are funded by tax payers? At least some percentage comes from the tax revenues. Whenever a club wants a new stadium they just threaten to leave if they don’t get assistance from the local govt thereby forcing politicians hands.
Thanks for the info and the article is great
Excellent informative article BM.With your knowledge of the American scene, do you think there is any prospect of Kroenke deciding to sell his major shareholding in Arsenal ? I ask the question as the means of generating guaranteed income through the SL has gone up in smoke and with it a quick way of eliminating the Club’s debt.
Grandad, I wish I have a magic wand to get rid of the scum. His other sports ventures have abysmal records and he has yet to rid himself of any of it, so I am afraid we are stuck with him.
I was totally in support of the super league because i saw it as a way for arsenal to be involved with the european heavyweights again but having seen how majority of fans,especially the british fans has passionately stood up against it,i have no other choice than stand with the fans&continue to hope for better days ahead for arsenal
I wonder who we would have picked in the first draft ? 🙂
Thanks for that article, it should inform our supporters of the necessity to get rid of Kroenke. It is the duty of every Arsenal supporter to do their little bit to get rid of parasitic owners like Kroenke. When supporters return to the Emirates there should be a years boycott of everything Kroenke. Watch games on TV…boycott the Emirates. It’s our job to get rid of Stan Kroenke and that would make him sell.
Always about the money. We the fans are an after thought in there grand scheme to make there millions and billions.. I hope SL league never happens in Europe. not in it’s current iteration.