An analysis of Ben White – Arsenal’s unsung hero?

Benjamin White, is he Arsenal’s unsung hero this season and should he get more praise?
After 23 Premier League games as a Gooner, Ben White has solidified his place in our backline and is one of the first names on the team sheet, alongside centre back partner Gabriel.
Of those 23 games, our £50 million English International has racked up 11 clean sheets which has resulted in 15 wins and only five losses for Arsenal. A record that makes a pleasant change for fans of our club over recent years.
He has now played the most Arsenal minutes in the squad with a total of 2,378 minutes, which is a whole 184 more minutes that second placed Bukayo Saka.
In fact, he has not missed a single football match in his professional career due to injury, that is a player with 190 senior matches but no mark on his record apart from two games when he was unwell with COVID.
An incredible statistic.
The defensive stability of this team is one of the biggest improvements we have seen in the post-Wenger era and marks some of the best recruitment by Arteta and Edu, especially because of the massive doubts about our defence after losing our first three games of the season.
He has not made a single error leading to a goal this campaign, so long gone are the days of Mustafi in our starting 11, with a constant dread of a leaky defence.
I know that it is an ironic time to say it, having conceded two goals against Watford but I would say that conceding against the lower teams in the league is quite an anomaly this year for Arsenal.
Paired with Gabriel, the two seem to ‘click’ at the back despite the language difference between the two, this might be because Gabriel is naturally left-sided while White is right-sided, so they seem to complement each other very well.
I think that he is integral in the heart of our defence and at 24 years old, he will only keep on improving, I don’t think he has nearly got enough praise for his performances this season.
However, it is not only White’s defensive abilities that impressed me so much.
White is superior with ball control and pass ability across the back line, he averages 52.9 passes per match and is very comfortable with playing out from the back under pressure, fitting perfectly in Arteta’s ‘pass out the back’ philosophy.
I also think that now Saliba is confirmed to be an Arsenal player next season, we will have some competition with both Gabriel and White finally, something that White never really had at previous clubs (Brighton and Leeds) and can only elevate his game.
Adding to this, White has a fantastic disciplinary record across his whole career, with only one red card (double booking against Chelsea when at Brighton) and only receiving one yellow card in Arsenal colours.
His disciplined attitude has transferred to the rest of the back line which racks up very few cards, Tierny has none, Tomiyasu has two yellows and Gabriel has four yellows which includes a red against Manchester City.
He seems calm and leads by example in the team, a player that I can see becoming an Arsenal team captain one day, however I think both Kieran Tierny and Martin Odegaard will probably be ahead in the pecking order.
Some may say that we overpaid for White because of the ‘English tax’ that comes with English premier league players, but I believe he is starting to really look like a £50 million centre back.
Notable performances would be bodying West Ham’s Antonio in our win at the Emirates and laughing in Minamino’s face as we held out a 0-0 draw while a man down against Liverpool.
He is 100% committed to the team and will be vital in upkeeping his fine form if we want to get top four.
What do you think of White’s performances this season?
Until next time Gooners.
Benedict
Ben White and Gabrial Magalhaes are our two dependable and undisputed Central back pair that gives the
AFC fans normal blood flow during matches and assurance double
Sure to Goalkeeper
Ramsdale between the sticks. The absence of complaints about them is more assuring than praises, I would think so
Great info. I think he’s pretty quick for a CB, but he isn’t dominant aerially
He also rarely shows his “Rolls-Royce” ball carrying skills. Instead, Partey has been doing it lately
He looks like a faster version of Chambers. If Holding or Saliba starts ahead of him next season, maybe we can re-assign him to be Partey’s main competitor in the CDM position
Everyone seems to think he can be a DM, but he’s played there before and not done very well (accounts suggest) – I think it’s just assumed that being comfortable on the ball means you can play midfield, but there’s more to it than that.
He might just be a body if played in midfield, but we want top quality in each position, surely?
I agree that a CDM needs to be a jack of many trades. His dribbling skills just remind me of Partey’s, so I’d like Arsenal to try him out as a CDM in some small cup games next season
True – it’s one of those where you’d think he has the right skillset for it. Would be interested to see how he does.
He’s very comfortable on the ball, which has elevated our ability to play out from the back – everyone has looked more confident this year, but none more so than him – but I would say, I don’t think he’s a great defensive defender. Good, yes (better than I thought he might be tbh), but not great. He’s made a decent number of errors that I’ve seen, and I think it’s sheer luck if none have led to a goal conceded. It’s well known he’s not brilliant in 1v1s, and not fantastic in the air (again, better than I thought, though), but overall, he’s pretty good and quite consistent.
There’s something to be said for being able to play every game. That consistency can be really valuable, especially at CB.
It’s a strange one to assess.. Is he a “50m defender”? Not for me – you can surely get a more rounded, better quality defender for that money. However, if he can play consistently well as he has done so far for a number of years, that will represent value imo.
Yes underated.
Very good thus far.
50mill is what a top club pays including HG “tax”.
Van Dijk cost 75mill
MacGuire cost 80 mill
Probably our next permanent Captain.
He is a leader and deserves the captain arm band ahead of sake and M. Odegaard for me.
A think Ben White has been really good for us and a keep saying once we add a dominant midfielder the whole of that defensive third is going to look even better, Odeigaard is the perfect captain for me he seems to have a better understanding of how the games need to play and change when the going gets rough