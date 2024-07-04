An analysis of why Arsenal should not sell Thomas Partey, whoever arrives this summer

Keeping Thomas Partey for another season does not prevent Arsenal from making a marquee midfield signing, whether it be Bruno Guimarães or 19-year-old Neves from Benfica. Partey’s presence can compensate for Elneny’s departure, allowing the club to still pursue additional midfield talent.

In my opinion, although it may not influence Edu and Mikel Arteta’s plans, Arsenal should offer Thomas Partey a 1+1 contract extension. This would protect his transfer value and allow the club to retain him for another season or possibly two. Modric, still playing at the highest level for Real Madrid at 39, and Toni Kroos, who recently won the Champions League at 36, demonstrate that experienced players can still contribute effectively, even if they play limited minutes. Partey and Jorginho could similarly provide valuable squad rotation and cover for cup games, enhancing our midfield depth.

Unless Arsenal signs someone of the caliber of Moses Caicedo, Rodri, Sergio Busquets, or Casemiro in their primes, no current No. 6 can truly replace Partey. Even Declan Rice or Bruno Guimarães cannot match Partey’s ability to dictate play, maintain game momentum, and provide progressive passing. Partey’s presence also allows players like Rice and Ødegaard to play more freely in attack, knowing he is securing the midfield.

Amadou Onana, for instance, cannot replace Partey. He is more of a No. 8 and doesn’t provide the same defensive stability. Keeping Partey with a new contract would be a significant benefit, regardless of signing another midfielder like Bruno Guimarães.

Meanwhile, pursuing a low-cost midfielder like Mikel Merino, who can play similarly to Xhaka, would offer a different midfield option for around €25 million. Pairing him with someone like Joshua Kimmich would be a wise investment, providing insurance if Partey gets injured. This approach buys time to find an adequate long-term replacement for Partey, avoiding costly missteps like signing Onana or Zubimendi and then needing a new Partey in two years.

Looking ahead, Arsenal may need to overhaul the midfield in 2-3 years as most players will be in their 30s, except for Ødegaard. Therefore, the club should invest wisely in talented younger players who can make a genuine impact.

Letting Partey leave without an adequate replacement would be a mistake. Previous examples, such as Nunes and Kovacic failing to replace Gundogan at Manchester City, highlight the risks. Even with De Bruyne’s injury, his impact far exceeded that of his replacements.

If Arsenal had retained Xhaka and still signed Havertz, the two-point gap between City and Arsenal might have been in Arsenal’s favor, even with Partey injured for much of the season. We should not repeat the mistake of letting key players go without suitable replacements.

Real Madrid retained Modric and Kroos while signing Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler. Arsenal should adopt a similar strategy, retaining Partey regardless of new signings.

Players like Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Nketiah, Tierney, and Jesus (earning £265k per week) should be considered for departure instead, as they are not significantly contributing to the team’s progression. Replacing them with talents like Nico Williams and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be beneficial.

Even Martinelli, although valuable, should be a rotational player. Arteta’s willingness to spend £80 million on Mykhailo Mudryk for Martinelli’s role indicates he saw a need for improvement and competition.

A striker like Benjamin Šeško, with a low salary cap and potential for growth, would have been ideal, but since he is unavailable, Arsenal still needs a striker with presence in the box. While not necessarily Osimhen, a striker fitting Arsenal’s style would be essential, and I trust Arteta’s judgment in this matter.

Jack Anderson

(Thanks to Henry Bankole for the inspiration)

