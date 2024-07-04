An analysis of why Arsenal should not sell Thomas Partey, whoever arrives this summer

Keeping Thomas Partey for another season does not prevent Arsenal from making a marquee midfield signing, whether it be Bruno Guimarães or 19-year-old Neves from Benfica. Partey’s presence can compensate for Elneny’s departure, allowing the club to still pursue additional midfield talent.
In my opinion, although it may not influence Edu and Mikel Arteta’s plans, Arsenal should offer Thomas Partey a 1+1 contract extension. This would protect his transfer value and allow the club to retain him for another season or possibly two. Modric, still playing at the highest level for Real Madrid at 39, and Toni Kroos, who recently won the Champions League at 36, demonstrate that experienced players can still contribute effectively, even if they play limited minutes. Partey and Jorginho could similarly provide valuable squad rotation and cover for cup games, enhancing our midfield depth.
Unless Arsenal signs someone of the caliber of Moses Caicedo, Rodri, Sergio Busquets, or Casemiro in their primes, no current No. 6 can truly replace Partey. Even Declan Rice or Bruno Guimarães cannot match Partey’s ability to dictate play, maintain game momentum, and provide progressive passing. Partey’s presence also allows players like Rice and Ødegaard to play more freely in attack, knowing he is securing the midfield.
Amadou Onana, for instance, cannot replace Partey. He is more of a No. 8 and doesn’t provide the same defensive stability. Keeping Partey with a new contract would be a significant benefit, regardless of signing another midfielder like Bruno Guimarães.
Meanwhile, pursuing a low-cost midfielder like Mikel Merino, who can play similarly to Xhaka, would offer a different midfield option for around €25 million. Pairing him with someone like Joshua Kimmich would be a wise investment, providing insurance if Partey gets injured. This approach buys time to find an adequate long-term replacement for Partey, avoiding costly missteps like signing Onana or Zubimendi and then needing a new Partey in two years.
Looking ahead, Arsenal may need to overhaul the midfield in 2-3 years as most players will be in their 30s, except for Ødegaard. Therefore, the club should invest wisely in talented younger players who can make a genuine impact.
Letting Partey leave without an adequate replacement would be a mistake. Previous examples, such as Nunes and Kovacic failing to replace Gundogan at Manchester City, highlight the risks. Even with De Bruyne’s injury, his impact far exceeded that of his replacements.
If Arsenal had retained Xhaka and still signed Havertz, the two-point gap between City and Arsenal might have been in Arsenal’s favor, even with Partey injured for much of the season. We should not repeat the mistake of letting key players go without suitable replacements.
Real Madrid retained Modric and Kroos while signing Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler. Arsenal should adopt a similar strategy, retaining Partey regardless of new signings.
Players like Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Nketiah, Tierney, and Jesus (earning £265k per week) should be considered for departure instead, as they are not significantly contributing to the team’s progression. Replacing them with talents like Nico Williams and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be beneficial.
Even Martinelli, although valuable, should be a rotational player. Arteta’s willingness to spend £80 million on Mykhailo Mudryk for Martinelli’s role indicates he saw a need for improvement and competition.
A striker like Benjamin Šeško, with a low salary cap and potential for growth, would have been ideal, but since he is unavailable, Arsenal still needs a striker with presence in the box. While not necessarily Osimhen, a striker fitting Arsenal’s style would be essential, and I trust Arteta’s judgment in this matter.
Jack Anderson
(Thanks to Henry Bankole for the inspiration)
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Still do not see how we need Riccardo Calafiori, for 50mil overpay, and not a forward of different ilk upfront.
A winger who can score, or a striker is what we need first. Then Partey replacement(even if he stays), why is the coach adding another defender? Will Timber ever play if we keep adding defenders for LB?
We overpay for players, if Arteta do not trust them, we later move them over for a loss, and cannot sell players for good profit. Ourside first team of 15, we are losing player value. We do not have a good loaner contingent anymore, where the next Saliba will come from? Youngsters are leaving because they do not see a path to first team, Omari Hutchinson, Chido Obi Martin we could have loaned them and kept on our books. The model is not sustainable, and in a year or 2 we will realize it
Partey is still a great CDM, but he will only get slower and more injuries as he ages
If Calafiori comes, I think Zinchenko will move to the left-sided AM position, Rice will return to the CDM position and Partey will be sold:
GK: Raya, Hein
LCB: Magalhaes, Calafiori, Tomiyasu
RCB: Saliba, Tomiyasu, Calafiori
LB: Calafiori, Timber, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko
RB: White, Timber, Tomiyasu
CDM: Rice, Jorginho, Timber
LAM: Zinchenko, Havertz, Trossard, Vieira
RAM: Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Zinchenko
LW: Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus
RW: Saka, Vieira, Nwaneri
CF: Havertz, Jesus, Trossard, Obi Martin
For sale: Kiwior, Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah
We’ve lost Reuell Walters and Cozier-Duberry
What makes you think that ? Zinchenko hasn’t played one game for arsenal at left 8 or Ukraine either!!! You think Arteta will move Rice to a position he struggled with in the first half of the season to accommodate Zinchenko? Zinny will more than likely be sold !!!
Zinchenko used to play the left-sided AM role for Ukraine and Rice’s main role before moving to Arsenal was DM
agreed, Calafiori last nail in coffin for Zinc who just no longer fits
defensively suspect and susceptible to errors (the fundamental problem) and does not offer enough on the ball, or should say several better options on the ball
and agreed Rice predominantly at #8 next season, maybe occasionally at #6 if playing double pivot in 4-2-3-1 formation which Arteta rarely does but may do to suffocate certain opponents like Man C, Liverpool, Real
looks like a first choice back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori
back-up utility players Tomy, Timber, Kiwior
Timber feels to good to be a back-up though
Timber is brilliant for sure, but he is coming off some injury and we can’t overload him straight from the start.
Are we even sure if the injury did not affect the performances that made the Manager go for him in the first place?
@Gai where does Nwaneri fit into your lineup this season? Jorginho/Pathey aren’t meant to play much games this season if Pathey isn’t sold. They are gradually ageing.
Zichenko would do OK in xhaka’s role but I doubt his physicality in Epl he won’t be combertive, he is light weight.
Arteta isn’t doing well like Wenger when it comes to integrating accademy players into first teams like Fabregas.
Nwaneri and Chido Obi etc should bewell introduced next season.
Nwaneri might become Odegaard’s understudy and Obi Martin might become Havertz’s
A midfield trio of Rice, Odegaard and Zinchenko is lacking in physicality and pace and an ability to recover the ball.Arteta is no doubt fully aware of such weaknesses and the acquisition of a quality replacement for Partey will ,I suspect, be high on his agenda.
Go get em Grandad, You obviously see the big picture much clearer than most. I am a big fan of Califiori’s performances for a woeful Italian team but am not 100% convinced he is the right fit for us when we already have six centre halves to compete for four back four positions. Definitely Kiwior and Zivchenko have to go if the Italian were signed but there is still an urgent need for a high profile forward. Sooner or later Harvetz is going to disappear into redundancy and it is necessary for Arsenal to have an additional %X factor.
I don’t think the importance of partey is fully understood. It’s *not* his ability to defend that’s so important, it’s that he also plays forward passes better than anyone else from that position (except maybe rodri; can’t remember). It’s why we look so dull and uninspired when when don’t have him or jorginho in the team (and why jorginho is usually an adequate replacement without being great defensively)
Rice, as brilliant as he is, can’t play that role so well – he may be a brilliant DM for a side that expects to be on the defensive for most of the game (like whu), but we don’t expect or want that to be the case – in our side, he’s more useful pressing higher up the pitch, plugging gaps to stop counter attacks and shuttling the ball across the frontline. Partey and jorginho are better for the DM role in a side like ours because they help us control the play and pick the right passes to help us create chances against more defensive sides. I believe zubimendi is at least the right type of midfielder, which is why I think we genuinely *were* interested in him.
It might be that we’re simply running out of options, which is why more advanced midfielders like merino are being linked…
Team1;
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel L.B
Partey Rice
Saka Odegaard L.W
Havertz
Team2;
G.k
Tomi Timber Kiwior Zinchenko
D.M Jorginho
G.jesus Trossard Martinelli
C.F
With the players we had last season, we need to sign two starters and a back up C.F. If Ramsdale leaves a backup G.k will also be needed.
That is not too much for a team that wants to compete in four competitions the coming season.