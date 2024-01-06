Angry Gooner is sick of waiting for some Arsenal glory – No more excuses

No more excuses!

What in the world is this pathetic excuse for a season? The FA Cup? Seriously? Oh, great, a chance for some silverware, but it damn well better not be the only one. As an Arsenal fan, I’m not settling for anything less than winning a minimum of two trophies and being the runner-up in the third.

And don’t get me started on the absurd amount of money we’ve squandered on this so-called “group of players.” Saka, ESR, Nelson, Nketiah – we didn’t even have to cough up for them, and Martinelli came on the cheap. So, let me get this straight, we shell out big bucks, and the players we actually buy aren’t even good enough to start? What a colossal waste!

Arteta and Edu, the masterminds behind this disaster, handpicked these players, and now they’re responsible when things inevitably go south. The Kroenke’s should demand more than this pitiful excuse of a season. We should be aiming for the top, not just some measly FA Cup. If we drop out of that, and our league position takes a nosedive, Arteta and Edu should pack their bags and make way for someone who can actually win the league and the Champions League. No more room for experimentation – this is business, and it’s time to deliver trophies or hit the road.

I’m supposed to feel confident going into this FA cup game at home, but instead, I’m fearing a thrashing from Liverpool’s B team. Arteta, it’s time to step up or step out. The Kroenkes can’t afford to wait around – a couple of games and, if things don’t turn around, it’s goodbye. We need a manager who’s a proven winner, not some apprentice learning on the job. No more patting ourselves on the back for participation – it’s about serious results now, a relentless run of victories, or it’s time to clean house.

Angry Gooner

