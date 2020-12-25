An Art de Teta-Style Merry Xmas to JustArsenal readers (Image)

Hi everyone,

This is Micky Art de Teta and I would just like to thank all you JustArsenal readers that have stuck with me during this extremely difficult year.

Without dwelling on the strange happenings at the Emirates recently, I would just like to remind you of our glory days from last season.

Who could forget that glorious FA Cup semi-final where I upset my old Mentor Pep Guardiola. No hard feelings Pep!

And even better when we easily brushed Chelsea aside at Wembley to end my very first season with more trophies than a certain Mr Pochettino has ever won! Why would anyone ever want that loser at Arsenal!

And then of course, my ever-loyal Arsenal team rallied around and gave me yet another trophy to start this season with, making sure that we were set for lots more glory in 2021

So we are only going to have happy thoughts for this Xmas message so I give you a reminder about how happy we all are at Arsenal this Xmas….

A very Merry Xomas from me and my lovely wife Lorena Bernal, let us hope we have many more of these in the future…