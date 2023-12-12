An easy way for Arsenal to fix our right-back problem in January – Swap one for Partey?

Tomiyasu is expected to be absent until January due to a calf injury that will keep him out for 4 to 6 weeks. Having said that, with him also scheduled to play in the Asian Games, there is a chance he might return to Arsenal in February if all goes well, but the fact is that he is likely to be on the treatment table for long stretches at a time.
With the understanding that Arsenal will be without Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber (who’s also out on long-term injury) for the next two months, adding a right back during the winter transfer window is not an if, but a who.
Speaking of whom, Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey could be the man. The Frenchman is a well known player at the Emirates; they were interested in him in the summer transfer window.
So, why could Boey easily seal a move to the Emirates? Turkish news outlet Takvim alleges that Turkish giants Galatasary are eager to part ways with Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, whom they signed on loan, since they are unhappy with what he is giving. With Ndombele on his way out, they are interested in bringing in Thomas Partey. They may propose that Arsenal sell them Partey on a loan deal, but I believe Arsenal should take advantage of the interest in Partey’s services and suggest to them a Partey-Boey swap deal.
That transfer might be a win-win situation for both parties: Galatasaray improves their engine room, and Arsenal gains a competent backup to challenge Ben White at right back, helping Arsenal sustain the PL title charge.
Sam P
This is an interesting one worth keeping on eye on
First of all, Boey is a very promising defender. Tough tackler that one. Doesn’t get dribbled past often.
That being said, I think we have White and Tomi able to play that position, also Timber when he gets healthy. Unfortunately we also have Cedric still on our books.
So RB doesn’t seem to the most urgent position to fill. I would argue a left-back and a midfielder are more urgent.
Arsenal needs to replace Partey with a top DMF if he’s allowed to go. It is pretty obvious the team is struggling without both Partey and Xhaka, and will not reach the cohesion and sharpness of last season with both of them gone. If Arteta has any sense at all, he will not let Partey leave next month, otherwise the league title is gone. Love all the new players all you like but the league will be gone. For a QB, he either needs to promote or get a loan, period.
If fit he won’t be playing for us at all as he will be at AFCON and if he plays in that will likely come back injured.
Arsenal should keep Partey. He will come back a better player in January after injury. A fit Partey would drive Arsenal to a fitting PL climax.
I am projecting he’d be back in January because I don’t see his national team going very far in the AFCON.
The summer would be a better time to dispense of his services and find a fitting replacement. Can’t see us signing a good DM this January.
Last January we couldn’t get the likes of Caicedo and Douglas Luiz and ended up with Jorginho! It won’t be any different this time around