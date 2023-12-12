An easy way for Arsenal to fix our right-back problem in January – Swap one for Partey?

Tomiyasu is expected to be absent until January due to a calf injury that will keep him out for 4 to 6 weeks. Having said that, with him also scheduled to play in the Asian Games, there is a chance he might return to Arsenal in February if all goes well, but the fact is that he is likely to be on the treatment table for long stretches at a time.

With the understanding that Arsenal will be without Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber (who’s also out on long-term injury) for the next two months, adding a right back during the winter transfer window is not an if, but a who.

Speaking of whom, Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey could be the man. The Frenchman is a well known player at the Emirates; they were interested in him in the summer transfer window.

So, why could Boey easily seal a move to the Emirates? Turkish news outlet Takvim alleges that Turkish giants Galatasary are eager to part ways with Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, whom they signed on loan, since they are unhappy with what he is giving. With Ndombele on his way out, they are interested in bringing in Thomas Partey. They may propose that Arsenal sell them Partey on a loan deal, but I believe Arsenal should take advantage of the interest in Partey’s services and suggest to them a Partey-Boey swap deal.

That transfer might be a win-win situation for both parties: Galatasaray improves their engine room, and Arsenal gains a competent backup to challenge Ben White at right back, helping Arsenal sustain the PL title charge.

Sam P

