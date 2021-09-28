An English club ready to pay £77m for Swedish forward – could it be Arsenal?

Arsenal target, Alexander Isak, could head to the Premier League where a club will pay his £77m release clause.

The Real Sociedad attacker has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time before he shone for Sweden at Euro 2020.

More clubs became interested in a move for him and Cadena SER via Tuttomercatoweb says Arsenal contacted his agents to see if they could sign him.

He eventually signed a new improved deal at Sociedad with the said release clause.

That huge fee is enough to make his suitors have a rethink, but he could still move, with the report claiming that an unnamed English club will trigger the clause.

Arsenal paid Thomas Partey’s release clause in the summer of 2020 and the Gunners have enjoyed his contribution to their team.

They could be the club that is ready to splash the cash on Isak, considering that their attack is one position they haven’t strengthened in the last few transfer windows.

The former Borussia Dortmund man would be the ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who looks set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season when his current contract would expire.