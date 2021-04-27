“An extraordinary player and an extraordinary person” Emery hails out-of-favour Arsenal man

Unai Emery has spoken highly of Mohamed Elneny while praising some Arsenal players.

The Spaniard was the first Arsenal manager after the two decades reign of Arsene Wenger.

He replaced the Frenchman in 2018 and was at the helm between then and the halfway point of the 2019/2020 season.

He was replaced by Mikel Arteta even though he had helped the club to reach the final of the Europa League in 2019.

He is working the same magic at Villarreal and has managed them to the semi-final of this season’s competition where they will face Arsenal.

The first leg is on Thursday and he was speaking ahead of the game and praised some Arsenal players including Elneny whom he says is an extraordinary person and player.

“Many of the players I coached are still there. I have fond memories of them: Hector Bellerin, [Calum] Chambers, [Rob] Holding: exceptional guys; [Mohamed] Elneny, who is an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person,” Emery said to UEFA.

Elneny has enjoyed little action in recent weeks and his future at the club remains unclear.

He would obviously be keen to face his former boss on Thursday but that is unlikely.