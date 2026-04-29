“An honourable draw” Ally McCoist reacts to Arsenal’s result in Spain

There is still everything to play for in the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Spain this evening. The result leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the decisive second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Arsenal had been widely backed to win the first leg, but even neutral observers recognised that Atletico Madrid are rarely straightforward opponents. The Spanish side once again demonstrated its defensive discipline, frustrating the visitors for long periods and limiting clear opportunities from open play.

Tight contest in Spain

Atletico are renowned for being organised and resilient at the back, and they showed those qualities throughout the match. Arsenal attempted to break them down with sustained pressure and plenty of possession, but creating decisive openings proved difficult against such a compact defence.

In the end, neither side managed to score from open play. Arsenal struck first from the penalty spot before their hosts responded with a second penalty to restore parity. That sequence reflected a tense and tactical encounter in which margins were extremely fine.

Despite not securing victory, Arsenal will still feel encouraged by aspects of their performance. They controlled significant spells of possession and now have the opportunity to finish the job in front of their own supporters in North London.

McCoist gives his verdict

There remains plenty at stake in the return leg, and Arsenal will be confident of progressing on home soil. However, they will also be aware that Atletico Madrid possesses the experience and discipline to make life difficult once again.

As quoted by BBC Live, Ally McCoist offered his assessment of the first leg, saying: “No major surprises in a draw, we predicted this outcome before kick off. An honourable draw with still everything to play for at the Emirates next week.”

The second leg is likely to be just as demanding for the Gunners, but they have the quality, energy, and attacking threat required to come out on top. With a place in the final at stake, the Emirates Stadium should provide an intense backdrop for a compelling conclusion to the tie.