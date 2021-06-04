An ‘important proposal’ could lead to Aubameyang’s exit

Fabrizio Romano claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could well leave Arsenal this summer, but only if an ‘important proposal’ was to arrive.

The Gabon international signed a new three-year deal last summer, which was due to keep our club captain tied to the Emirates until 2023, but this season has raised question marks.

The goalscorer has had a rare campaign in which he has struggled to find a glut of goals, and his dedication has also been questioned, highlighted by the manager’s decision to drop him after he turned up late to the North London derby.

Romano insists that Arsenal do not see Auba as a problem however, and are happy to keep him at the club, although they would listen to a fair offer for his signature.

Fabrizio told The Arsenal Lounge: “To be honest, I think that he is one of the players that with a good proposal – and when I say good, it has to be an important proposal, not just good – I would say an important proposal, he has chances to leave.

“But, at the moment, I am told that they don’t consider the player as a problem, let’s say like that. If something big happens, they are open, but if not, the player Is 100% staying, and they are happy with him.”

Auba clearly had some struggles this season, on and off the pitch it seems, but in my opinion he still retains much of his ability, and Arsenal shouldn’t be in a rush to offload him.

That being said, you could completely understand if he wished to leave, with such limited time at the top of his game left of his career, and with our club having failed to secure European football.

Would this summer be the ideal time to cash-in on Auba or does his worth outweigh his cash value?

Patrick