An incident like the Spurs fan kicking Ramsdale needs to be severely punished – Where’s the deterrent?

The shocking Ramsdale incident after the Tottenham match by Dan Smith

I have long written that English Football has a problem, a culture of grown adults thinking in the confines of a match day that they can act however they want.

At the end of the NLD, Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs ‘fan’.

The worst part of the incident is it wasn’t even deemed a shocking incident. It’s now become the norm.

There seems to be more debate about Arsenal over-celebrating then the simple principal of the fact that a supporter has zero business on that pitch, yet alone being violent.

The FA will continue to hold off on sanctions and punishments for crowd trouble due to their marketing campaign.

It’s hard to promote the Premier League as the best in the world once teams are forced to play in empty stadiums and/or points are deducted.

Yet the UK are quick to judge other parts of the world when their domestic football is blighted by hooliganism.

The 35-year-old who kicked our keeper has rightfully been named, which will bring shame to his family and embarrass his employers.

Spurs have already insisted he will receive a lifetime ban once found guilty.

If I was in power, I would sentence him to years in prison and hand Spurs large sporting sanctions.

Zero tolerance is zero tolerance, we need to educate the next generation of supporter that events like Sunday are unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

Did Ramsdale have to celebrate in front of that end?

Did he need to ‘give banter back?’.

I’m not going to justify that with a response, because that would portray there’s an excuse for what happened at the weekend.

A man assaulted another human being because his football team lost!

Say that out loud, a grown man couldn’t handle his team losing, so lashed out!

If a toddler kicked out because they lost a game of pass the parcel you would say that was unacceptable.

Richarlison hasn’t helped by offering reasons why tempers boiled over. He feels Ramsdale should have interacted with the away section and not try to be ‘cute’ with the home crowd.

Not that any adult should need one of their players to educate them, unfortunately some need that help.

It’s not great that a youngster looks at one of their role models, who instead of condemning the actions of the guilty party, puts the spotlight on the victim.

I don’t care if Ramsdale did a cartwheel in front of the home end, it doesn’t warrant getting kicked.

We keep having these small incidents. Little incidents which are increasing.

Ramsdale on another day could have got hurt, and one day someone is going to get seriously injured.

Despite stats showing a rise in crowd trouble, those in charge continue to offer zero deterrents…

Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that …. a game

