Why it is very unlikely an inexperienced Arsenal side can reach the Champions League Final

If Arsenal are going to Wembley on June 1st this year, we will have to do it the hardest way, as arguably 2 of the 3 toughest teams we could have drawn stand in our way of our route to the Final.

Bayern Munich in the last 8! If we survive that Man City or Real Madrid wait in the last 4!

We play at home in the 1st leg of each round. Essentially the draw couldn’t have been worse.

There are Gooners who are happy we play the German Champions, but we have a section of our fanbase who would say that no matter who we faced in the quarter finals. The reality is we are in the hard half of the draw.

Barcelona, PSG, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be delighted.

I don’t know where some supporters get the confidence that we can suddenly beat Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid or Man City. I’m not sure what part of our recent history they are basing that on?

It’s arrogance.

In reality we will have to dramatically play better than we did against Porto to progress any further. We allowed the Portuguese to control the majority of both legs. They were given the luxury to exploit their game plan and it was noticeable that they were more streetwise than us.

Bayern Munich are better than Porto. While 2nd in Bundesliga, 10 points off top isn’t their usual standards, this is a club who have experience at this level and know how to cope with these occasions. Our dressing room doesn’t have that.

Can Mikel Arteta get his players to believe they can win these two ties?

We waited 14 years though for nights like this and given how low we had fallen it makes sense to embrace this moment.

