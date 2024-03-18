Why it is very unlikely an inexperienced Arsenal side can reach the Champions League Final

If Arsenal are going to Wembley on June 1st this year, we will have to do it the hardest way, as arguably 2 of the 3 toughest teams we could have drawn stand in our way of our route to the Final.
Bayern Munich in the last 8! If we survive that Man City or Real Madrid wait in the last 4!
We play at home in the 1st leg of each round. Essentially the draw couldn’t have been worse.
There are Gooners who are happy we play the German Champions, but we have a section of our fanbase who would say that no matter who we faced in the quarter finals. The reality is we are in the hard half of the draw.
Barcelona, PSG, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will be delighted.
I don’t know where some supporters get the confidence that we can suddenly beat Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid or Man City. I’m not sure what part of our recent history they are basing that on?
It’s arrogance.
In reality we will have to dramatically play better than we did against Porto to progress any further. We allowed the Portuguese to control the majority of both legs. They were given the luxury to exploit their game plan and it was noticeable that they were more streetwise than us.
Bayern Munich are better than Porto. While 2nd in Bundesliga, 10 points off top isn’t their usual standards, this is a club who have experience at this level and know how to cope with these occasions. Our dressing room doesn’t have that.
Can Mikel Arteta get his players to believe they can win these two ties?
We waited 14 years though for nights like this and given how low we had fallen it makes sense to embrace this moment.
Dan
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Hi Dan
I don’t think it is arrogant of the fans to think that we can win the CL. What would you have them do? Wring their hands, bury their heads in their hands and bemoan the draw? I don’t understand your point as if we had got a so called kinder draw then we would still have to beat the best at some point.
On the flip side, I agree with you that we don’t as a club have the best pedigree in the CL. I do believe the team are gaining valuable experience as well as having CL winning players who are now at the club which will be a huge benefit.
I would have them be realistic
Beating a Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid or City is a huge ask and we would have to play allot better then we did in the Porto tie
How right you are suep, worse teams have won it chelsea with Di Mateo, Madrid the last time they won it just to name a couple. We are more confident with our team now ,why Dan is considering it arrogance only he knows. Do we have a chance, of course we do. We ain’t here by fluke, we earned and fought for it
Watching Bayern Munich play this season, they aren’t playing better football than Arsenal this season, in their respective leagues. I don’t think anyone can argue with that.
Now UCL is a different matter altogether. It’s football, but the stage is bigger and managing nerves, attitude and emotions becomes equally important as playing good football. That’s the only worry I have with this draw.
Speaking purely in football terms, I don’t see Arsenal losing to Bayern.
My concern is when we are forced to play an opponents game plan.
For example, we have better talent compared to Porto, but they forced us to play their muddy, negative, non-direct style of football.
We never imposed our style of play; the quick, open, and direct play where we shine and dominate opponents.
If we are unable to impose our style of play on the Bayern game, then I think our chances dramatically go down.
I say this because we would rely on our great defense and capitalize on their mistakes, which is not a recipe you can rely on to defeat Bayern, City, or Real over 2 legs.
Leicester city won the premier league when everyone was saying they don’t have experience!
It’s just about believing that you can make no matter who you’re playing against.
Who would have bet on Tott beating Ajax and Man city to reached final in 2019 UCL?
This players have what it takes to beat anyone.
There is some unfortunately arrogance among a small portion of fans but the majority are just delighted that unlike the last 15-20 years we can actually look these giants in the eyes and say we have a good chance of beating.
We are currently playing better than Bayern or Real this year but actually beating them requires much more that. The experience and streetwise they have accumulated along the years will crush us if we play as naively and stressed like we did vs Porto over both legs. But the manner in which we won that shootout gives me hope that this team has more bottle than last year.
Hardship and despair can make or break a team and the pain of crumbling in the endgame last season has hardened the team. This squad gives me the never again happening vibe as if they took that disappointment on the chin and personally.
Yes they are still relatively unexperienced but if they really give a go without thinking/calculating they might just end up winning it all.
Yes a lot of fans are unrealistic and whilst I think BM as a team are no where near what they were, I feel Kane will likely come back and bite us on the bum, possibly with one of his dodgy penalties!
Like Sue P said I don’t think it arrogance to think you can win no matter who you play
The others have vast more years and experience in CL then us and especially recent times but we have every chance of upsetting the odds.
We do need a bit of luck like all cup competitions. RM had that a few seasons back when they won it and were dead and buried multiple times at various stages of the competition
We need to see off BM first and then think about the next game
Onwards and upwards
One game at a time, if our midfield can take control of
the game at home and our attack score two or three goals we are in an excellent position..
Some pundit, I don’t remember which one, wrote that not a single team from last 8 wanted to draw Arsenal. Therefore, let they, for once, think about us and not the other way around. None of them can say now “guys it’s only Arsenal”. So, let’s be smart and play our best game.
I’ll give you guys an example of arrogance in our fanbase
AFTV are asking who would win out of current squad and 2003-04 champions