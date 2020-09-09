An injury might force Arsenal to throw in a new partnership for Fulham clash

Arsenal might be forced to start the William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes defensive partnership against Fulham in their Premier League opener.

This is because The Athletic reports that David Luiz has aggravated the neck injury he suffered in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

The Brazilian was nursing the injury before seeming to have made it worse in training.

It adds that he might miss as much as six weeks, handing Mikel Arteta a selection headache.

The Spaniard has bolstered his options at the back with the signing of Gabriel and the return of Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne, however, both players haven’t played competitive football since March and they haven’t played any game for the Gunners.

Luiz’s injury adds to a long list of defenders who are out of action including Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari.

The Gunners can still use Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding to make the numbers up at the back should they decide not to throw in the new recruits.

Holding is wanted by Newcastle United, but this injury crisis might put that move on hold because he has been impressive in recent games.

Arteta has used a back three for some time now and it will be interesting to see how he will set his team up this time.