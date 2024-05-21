An interesting new name is named as Arsenal’s second-choice striker target after Isak

Arsenal interested in Brian Brobbey?

Now the season has come to an end, Mikel Arteta and the club will be looking to bolster their squad for next season, with a few positions feeling like they need a bit more depth and considering were bound to see a few players leave, we could see a few new faces this summer. Reports have come out saying Arteta wants to get his signings done quick and fast so they can have a chance to settle in and go on the pre-season tour with the squad.

One big position that Arsenal are definitely going to be on the look out for is a striker. Arsenal have made it no secret that they will be looking for a striker in the summer transfer window and with a lot of names being floated around, but I never really expected the name Brian Brobbey to come up in the conversation, but according to Miguel Delaney in the Independent, his name is on Arsenal’s list.

Brobbey is a 22-year-old Dutchman, currently playing at Ajax in the Netherlands. He’s an out and out striker and knows how to find the back of the net. Scoring 18 goals and 8 assists this season in the Eredivisie and has had a very good season with Ajax, being one of their most important players.

He’s very good on the ball and uses his strength to bully defenders. He’s a great passer of the ball and although he’s a number nine, he’s a big team player and you can tell when he plays, he just wants to win.

He started his career at AFC before moving to Ajax academy and then went onto RB Leipzig and then later returned to Ajax and signed a 5-year contract in 2022 for €16.35 Million and has since been an integral part of Ajax’s set up. Ajax won’t want to sell their striker but because of the way the Ajax model is, they will sell him for the right price.

But should Arsenal sign Brobbey when there’s a lot of other quality on offer? Well, for me, this all depends on who is staying and going this season. If we see the likes of Nketiah and Jesus being moved on from the club then I think we will need to bring in someone a bit more experienced, but with Kai Havertz stepping up to the plate this season, it’s threw somewhat of a spanner in the works and maybe investing into a young striker is a good idea.

I think he could easily fit into the system that Arteta has created and could hopefully easily adapt, but he is still young, and the Dutch league is very different to the Premier League, so it does leave a lot of questions. At the end of the day, Arteta and the club have being recruiting very well, so if we do go and get him, I think it’s because they see a lot of quality in him.



Daisy Mae

