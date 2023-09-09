An introduction to Arsenal Women’s newest signing – World Cup Winner Laia Codina

A dive into new signing Laia Codina

Last week, Arsenal women announced that 22-year-old, World Cup winner Laia Codina would be joining Arsenal woman on a permanent transfer from Barcelona. After joining the Barcelona academy at 14 years old, Codina worked her way through the ranks of the academy up to the Barcelona first team.

Winning everything you could possibly win, Codina walks away from Barcelona with three La Liga titles, Two Champions League trophies, a Spanish Cup and a Spanish Super Cup. Leaving Barcelona, a fan favourite and forever a legend.

In the summer of 2018, she was selected to play for her u-19s national side in the UEFA Women’s Under-19s Championship, where she helped her country take away the trophy after defeating Germany in the final. Codina was also part of the Spanish team that just won the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Scoring a goal herself in Spain’s 5-0 victory over Switzerland, helping her country progress through the tournament and lift the World Cup trophy for the first time in history.

Jonas Eidevall and his scouts have bagged a proven winner. Known to be very aggressive on and off the ball, she has a strong presence when on the pitch. Physically imposing and constantly putting pressure on the opponents to try win the ball back. Condina is not afraid to put her body on the line for a challenge and just oozes confidence. She should fit right into the system that Eidevall has developed, making her a huge asset for the team.

We are yet to be told when we might see her first start, but Arsenal women fans can be assured that we’ve got a great signing on our hands.

What’s your thoughts on the signing of Codina Gooners, are you as excited as I am?

