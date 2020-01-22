An open letter to Mesut Ozil (from one of his biggest fans)

Dear Mesut Ozil,

How are you doing today? Hope you are well rested after featuring in the highly explosive game you played for Arsenal against Chelsea? Hopefully, you should be preparing to get involved in our next game, both physically and mentally, right? Well, while I wait to watch you play again soon, I will like to use this opportunity to talk to you. I am sorry if you will feel offended with me writing you this letter through the media. Well, I am sorry if you will feel offended, but be rest assured that if I had another alternative, I would gladly have used it.

Now straight to the point. Ozil, you are world class; nobody can ever deny that. However, for some years now, people have doubted your ability to remain world class. Why is this so? Why does any topic about you divide fans all other the world? Why are you one of the most vilified player at the moment?

While watching our game against Chelsea, as soon as David Luiz was issued a red card, a fellow Arsenal fan who was by my side said, and I quote “Now that we are one man down, Arteta should do well to immediately substitute Mesut Ozil and bring in Ceballos to add ginger to our attacking play”. I was forced to ask him why he felt Ozil should be the one to be sacrificed and his response was short and blunt! He said “What value does Ozil still add to this team?” My consolation in his response however, was that he knew you once added value. He just feels you no longer add attacking values to the team. In all honesty, he is not alone in this school of thought. So many football pundits have questioned your continual stay in the first team. Some Arsenal fans have been begging the club to let you go, for so many seasons now. As for me, well…..

I started following you since your days at Real Madrid. With the way you orchestrated proceedings from the midfield, watching you play was a delight. My joy knew no bounds when it was announced that Arsenal had agreed a deal with Real Madrid for your services in the summer of 2013, I was so happy and I felt finally that Mesut Ozil, my most creative player, was coming to my club.

At Arsenal, you played some good football during your first few years, but for the past three years or more you have struggled to make an impact in the team. In games where you would normally have excelled in the past, you struggle to flow along. Why? The answer is simple, Mesut.

You have passed your prime and it is not your fault; we are human beings and we have our rising and falling moments. You have enjoyed your peak form, now you are meant to be enjoying easy and pressure-less football. If only my fellow Gooners can realize that your loss of form or sweet creativity is not your fault, but simply as a result of life happening, then they will reduce the pressure on you.

I pray though that you find your form once again this season, and then after the season, you should look for how to enter a gentleman agreement with the club and severe ties with Arsenal. You should be looking to play in a club with lower expectations next season, because remaining in Arsenal beyond this season may tarnish your reputation finally, which I woouldn’t like to happen to you. I love you Mesut, please accept my humble advice. Find your way out of Arsenal after this season sir.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua