An unnamed but “important” Premier League team wants Ceballos too

Another “important” Premier League team is eyeing a move for Dani Ceballos, according to Marca.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Arsenal this season as he has no place in the Real Madrid team that just won the La Liga.

He has been in fine form of late for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta would probably like to have him back on loan next season if they cannot buy him this summer.

However, Real Madrid will want to sell him and if any team meets their asking price he will be sold off.

The Gunners are hopeful that they will win the race for his signature eventually, but Marca claims that the Gunners aren’t the only English team looking to sign him with another unnamed team also looking at landing him.

Ceballos has given mixed messages about returning to Arsenal next season. On some occasions, he has said that he would love to return, and in other instances, he has said that he belongs to Real Madrid and will want to return there after the season and see what happens next.

He will be one of the key players when Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final and fans will hope that when they win it, he will want to come back next season.