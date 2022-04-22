Analysing rivals’ run-ins to predict what Arsenal need for Europe (Opinion)

Arsenal still have three potential rivals in Man United, Spurs and West Ham for the remaining four European places, so we’re looking at how many points each of our rivals are likely to pick up.

It would be a little rude not to mention Wolves, who can join West Ham on the same points total if they win their game in hand, but that game is against PL leaders Manchester City, while they have trips to both Chelsea and Liverpool remaining this term.

West Ham

The Hammers themselves are only just about in the thinking, although they have a torrid run also. They go away to Chelsea tonight, with us possibly having softened them up, although odds are that they will come out fighting after their 4-2 defeat at our hands. They then have a two-legged clash with Eintracht Frankfurt as they aim to reach the Europa League final, whilst hosting Arsenal in between those legs. While I don’t expect them to play a weakened side against us, the focus will surely be on their European exploits, and that should see their hopes of a top four finish fizzle out at the very least.

Chelsea West Ham Loss

West Ham Arsenal ???

West Ham Norwich Win

West Ham Man City Loss

Brighton West Ham Win

These Six points will leave them just one point above Arsenal’s current tally, so unless they can win one or both of their next two matches, they can be discounted.

Manchester United

You’d have to have been living under a rock not to know that we face off with Manchester United tomorrow, in what will be a huge game in deciding who will finish in that fourth and final Champions League spot, while Spurs will likely be praying we share the points. They then have to host Chelsea who are tough to judge at present, whilst Patrick Vieira’s Palace to end the season could well be a potential banana skin also.

Arsenal Man United ???

Man United Chelsea Draw

Man United Brentford Win

Brighton Man United Win

Crystal Palace Man United Lose/draw?

I feel like our win over Chelsea, paired with United’s dreadful performances in recent months all points towards us winning, which should mean we can rule them out for fourth, but which Arsenal turns up is a worry. Their projected 7/8 points from these will take them up to 61/62 points, just five points from our current tally, with my predicted win over United and a possible win over the Hammers taking us above that tally.

Tottenham Hotspur

It seems daunting to realise that we also have to face-off with our noisy neighbours, meaning we have all three of our main rivals for fourth to play in our remaining six matches. They have the easiest run-in of our rivals, although with the pressure that comes with the all-important bid for the Champions League places, any match can become difficult.

Brentford Spurs Win

Spurs Leicester Win

Liverpool Spurs Loss

Spurs Arsenal ???

Spurs Burnley Win

Norwich Spurs Win

At this moment in time, I cannot judge how the clash with Spurs will go. Without that result however, Spurs should be able to reach 69 points, a healthy tally which we will need to be aiming to beat from our remaining six points. Fourth could well be decided at the new Tottenham Stadium, although it wouldn’t be a huge shock if they were to slip up and let some of these wins get away from themselves.

Arsenal’s remaining six PL fixtures:

Arsenal Man United

W Ham Arsenal

Arsenal Leeds

Spurs Arsenal

Newcastle Arsenal

Arsenal Everton

How many points do you expect Arsenal to get from their remaining fixtures? Are we the most likely to claim fourth analysing the fixtures?

Patrick

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…