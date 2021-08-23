Analysis – Arsenal will win the League …….. in the next four years

ARSENAL WILL WIN THE LEAGUE… IN FOUR YEARS by VM
The title does feel like a bit of a stretch, but I feel that Arsenal can do it within four years. With the business that the club has done so far, we need to praise them for what they have done. Arteta and Edu have done some shrewd business with the likes of Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Nuno Tavares. Arsenal did overpay for Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale but that is English tax.
The window is not closed and the team still need improvement, therefore, the club needs to improve where they can, and offload the players that are not a part of Arsenal’s plans moving forward. What Arsenal need to focus on is playing with a style of play that can bring the best out of the players that are on the pitch, be more consistent and build that winning mentality.
One thing we have noticed about Arsenal is that there is not a starting 11. Some positions, the players have solidified their place but for the other spots, it’s a question mark on who starts. Those positions are right back and striker. No player at right back seems to be capable of playing that position well, that is why most teams attack on that side. All the players that we could consider for right back are good squad players but not starters.
Hector Bellerin has been a great servant to the club but, he is a shell of his former self and needs to enjoy football elsewhere. Cedric Soares is experienced in the Premier League but I do not believe he is a starter. Calum Chambers is a solid option but is more of a utility player if there an injury crisis. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the most suitable but seems to be the most reluctant to play in this position. If the club do look for a right back, it needs to be a player that is as hard working and defensively astute as Kieran Tierney. There are a plethora of players that Arsenal could recruit but preferably it will be a player that will hit the ground running.
The issue with the striker position is that both the experienced strikers are struggling to find form. Lacazette is more suited to the system but Aubameyang is a more prolific goal scorer. Either of them start but the one that performs is the one I would prefer.
When it comes to certain positions we can improve on such as goal keeper, holding midfielder and left wing, it is a different story.
Leno is solid but Andre Onana is a huge improvement, to get him is now is difficult, because of him not being able to play due to his ban. If he could join in the winter transfer window or next summer, I am all for it. Granit Xhaka had a good Euros but his time at the club has been strenuous. Arsenal offering him a new contract is a serious error and instead let him leave when there are better offers around. Having to look at a Xhaka-Elneny partnership again would not fill me with hope. The left wing is a position which Saka has secured but for him to play every minute of every game will take a toll on him. There needs to be rotation. The club should consider a player that is more experienced than him and can advise Saka into improving his finishing, my option would be Raheem Sterling.
The club, under Arteta, has no real style of play. They play out from the back but when in the opposition’s half there is no real threat. It is passing the ball around and hoping that an individual will put the ball in the box for the striker or shoot from outside the box. The players look lethargic and confused. The players need to be more proactive and direct when they attack. For that they need the right formation.
Arteta seems to be set on his 4-2-3-1 formation but when the personnel are not able to play in this position you have to adjust. With the new signings, hopefully they can play in this formation, but when it is not working we need to go to a formation that is defensively sound and allows us to attack, 3-4-3.
The next two issues go hand in hand and, that is consistency and winning mentality. Arsenal have improved against top 6 sides but our performances against clubs below us are sub-par. The need to be able to beat lower sides on a consistent basis to improve our standings. The club need to feel like winners and that is down to everyone. Management need to put out the best 11 every game and the players need to play for the badge. Some of the senior players do not care too much about winning and we can see that.
Football should not be everything but Arsenal does not deserve to be in the horrid state it is in. We are a top 4 team and the players should strive for that. The players should push for the title every season and if they do not believe so, move on. The senior players need to have that mentality so that the younger players know that is what Arsenal is, that is what they should strive for when they play for Arsenal.
At times it does feel like a reach but I know that we have the players to win the league in coming years. Everyone needs to believe that, from the board to the youth players.
The club deserves to win more trophies but they need to believe it wholeheartedly for it to become true. COME ON ARSENAL!!!!
Vuyo Mataka
I’m not saying this to offer support to Arteta, but the last time I remember us having up to 5 players out of the first XI, we lost 8 – 2 to Man U, Mark you, we suffered another 6 – 0 defeat to Chelsea for somewhat similar reasons……. as regard yesterday’s game, Arteta should have taken note of the gap Tierney and Saka were leaving behind sooner, they created up to 4 chances using that space, and both their goals came from there. As for the attack…. well, they just seem hopeless given the constant hit and hope crosses, most teams know what to expect when Arsenal is attacking nowadays, and that’s entirely on Arteta, we’re not playing to our attackers’ strengths at all in my opinion. I think the return of Partey would massively improve the midfield (if paired with Sambi)….. I still think we need a few more signings before the window closes (a solid DM would be nice at least)….. as regard the article, here’s to hoping 🤞🏾… COYG
I’ll say Rb is a must, we can manage with DM
Getting a Right Back would be good, it might ease that urge to channel all our attack down the left, but in my opinion, we don’t have any true DM in our ranks, and it’s what disbalances our play, we can’t attack with freedom when our AMs have to drop so deep everytime we lose the ball…. it slows down the build up, and opposing defenders get back in position faster than we progress the ball.
That space you mentioned left behind by Saka and Tierney,i remember there was a time i used to praise Xhaka for covering it well whenever Saka was playing Left Full back.Maybe it was Lokonga’s responsibility this time?
Good point…. Perhaps that’s true
It’s good to be optimistic but this is total delusion. Having good players alone doesn’t win you league, characters, mentality and grit, those are stuff that arsenal players in the last 15years doesn’t have.
In 4years we could turn to selling club if we don’t win 🏆. This has happened before with the like of Fab.
In 2 yrs players like Saka, Martinelli would love to win 🏆 and city and all this big teams would be hovering around this players. So we could lose them except we sign big players and finish in a very good position this season.
OT: Sagan talking about DNA, leadership, identity is ridiculous. What was the Identity when he was playing for us, how many games did we win against Chelsea during his tim here.
Despite Wenger putting trust in them though they were average players, how did they repay the trust.
Talk is cheap
Interesting first article(unless I am mistaken in saying “your first”) Vuyo.
Much to likeand and to agree and I take your largely realistic view on how players ought to react. Some may think it too optimistic to win the Prem in four years and I DO think it is, too.
With Kroenke as owner, we face a CONSTANT handicap when compared with our main rivals and I cannot forget that. Nor should anyone who is a realist.
But, in essence this was a welcome piece with much thought and a welcome change from the constant deluge of gloom from such residual pessimists and gloom mongers as Konstantin and his ghastly ilk!
If Arsenal still insist on open play football and collecting creative technical players, I doubt we can win EPL in the next four years. Look at the player types we’ve been signing in the last ten years and compare them to Chelsea’s flat-track bullies
The aerial won stats of yesterday’s match have obviously shown why we kept losing the ball in the first half. We only won 33% of aerial duels, which is staggering for a rich team like us
I haven’t even checked the amount of successful hold-up plays Chelsea used against us, but the fans who paid attention to the match surely know that Chelsea’s CF and CBs held off our players too many times
Agreed GAI in the PL the importance of physicality is imperative… You could also argue height it’s one of the reasons I wasn’t in favour of the Ben White signing, small CB’s don’t fill me with confidence whether your a ball player or not.. at Brighton White played alongside Dunk and Webster if I’m not mistaken and both defenders are over 6ft3 and with the manager going for a back 4 then aerially we could be found out more often than not! Wenger himself abandoned the more taller physical players for smaller more technical footballers and look how that worked out.. you may get away with that in a foreign league but in the PL you will struggle.
You made a very good point concerning White at Brighton ,some fans underestimate the key role played by his some of his teammates (defenders/DM),he was well covered sadly it’s going to be a different story at Arsenal.
Yes. White thrived in three-CB formations, because he had two towering CBs as his partners
Some people think height isn’t important, because of Ivan Cordoba, Carles Puyol and Javier Mascherano. They must’ve forgotten that those legends played with a towering CB and a tall DM
Defending and attacking set-pieces are very important in EPL, so we shouldn’t be so weak aerially
Alright folks, let’s move from “artificial intelligence” to “virtual machine”.
“We are a top 4 team” – Surely, after two successive 8th place finish in the league.
Let’s concentrate on how to improve the RB when both the goals we conceded yesterday came from the left side.
Why wait four years to win the “League”??? I believed we’re gonna win the Champions “League” next season.
😂
Won’t be possible next season if we get relegated this season.
Just saying…….. oh and sorry but my mood today is bad for a few reasons.
Well, we can always twist this into “League” cup!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Monday Blues doesn’t affect Garfield alone, mate!!! Welcome to the club!!! 🤝
While I agree with some of this article but we the supporters need to be more patient about what we want to achieve but the only worrying thing is our identity our way of playing our style before if you watch arsenal playing you will see total football but now no idea .
I’m not sure if your article’s title was sarcasm or a hopeful intent on arsenal’s future success.
However, once you’ve gotten past the title stage, everything else written is what we already know. The gloom and doom of arsenal and it’s failures on an individual, team collective and club level.
I’d like to believe that we will win the league in the next four years however, based on our recent past and taking into account the bad start we’ve had already experienced. I’m not so inclined to predict such a rosy future!
It does seem like Arsenal are a work in progress and it might require more personnel changes ie players, managers, boardroom staff etc before we elevate ourselves to our former glories but it might be a bit of a wait between now and then. In the meantime, we have to hunker down and ride out the storm we could be heading into.
I think as fans, through thick and thin, we should always support our club. I know we’ll receive truck loads of ridicule, vitriol, vilification from rivals, the world of football punditry and anyone else who wants to get their two penneth worth. But what we have to remember as fans we shouldn’t start turning on our own club just because outsiders do!
We are not a “top 4 side”, nowhere near it! The club have let the fans down with lack of investment and lack of interest from KSE. If they think spending a £130 million at this stage makes up for it they are sadly mistaken. I’m not a MA fan but I’m starting to feel sorry for him, it’s mission impossible.