Analysis – Arsenal’s project is working but we can’t win the title just yet….

Our plan is working, but we won’t win the title just yet
Before the first round of the PL, I was reading somewhere, that according to a survey done by BT Sport 22% of Arsenal fans believed we will win the league this season.
If that was correct, a few extra percent have possibly been added after our win in the first round.
Honestly, I am a bit surprised, so many actually believe we will win it, and I admit, I am not one of them.
As written in an earlier article, I think, we might possibly have a team which can be contenders in 2-3 years.
It is very early in the season and one game is not anything to form or change an opinion on, I think.
But there are some conclusions we can make.
1) Missing out on CL football doesn’t seem to have hampered our transfer business
This was a real risk, I think.
First of all, we are again one the biggest spenders, that is a fact. We are really showing ability and ambition by investing a lot of money in the team.
It is also my opinion that we seem to have been able to attract some of the very best players available for the positions, where we had the need.
I am sure that one or two more would make it even better, but a very successful window now very much hinges on our ability not to lose one or two as well, and just as much probably hinges on our ability to cut the size of the squad by only losing players we don’t seem to need.
2) Our strategy is 100% intactA lot of players, have been named as transfer targets. But I think, it was very predictable that we would only go for players who have a profile to fit into our youth strategy. I will be very surprised, if we were to sign any player older than 25 in the current window. I can only see it happening if we suddenly find ourselves in a situation, where we desperately need to get cover for a position hit by long term injuries or something like that.The strategy remains 100% in place, and I can only assume it is agreed and backed by all decision makers in the organization.
3) We have the youngest squad in the league
This is of course very much a natural consequence of no 2). In the first round the average age of the players, we used, is 23.9. That is the lowest age average. The highest was Liverpool with 27.6 years.
A cynic will say; “what does it matter? What matters is, how we do.” That is of course correct.
It is also correct that we haven’t challenged for the title for xx years. Even the year Leicester won it with only 81 points (15/16), and all the normal contenders had a really bad season, we were hardly challenging, as we were too far behind already with 7-8 games to play.
As I see it, although we also in earlier years spent a lot of money, we couldn’t keep up with the spending power of City, Chelsea and Man U. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a strategy and plan, which potentially could make up for that gap in spending power.
Liverpool had a plan, and have executed it to near perfection, and they have been able to compete.
It is this context our youth strategy is important.
Because that is our plan to close the gap, along with our very decent spending on new players.
It is said footballers reach their peak around 27 years of age. This is of course only statistics, and behind those numbers there is a difference in what position the players have and there are of course individual differences. But the fact of the matter is, there is an age where the combination of physical ability, experience, mental hunger/ambition etc. reaches it’s peak, and then generally goes down.
With an average age of 23.9, we have several years where our players can get a lot better. In theory this could work, and I am all for the try, as I don’t see any point in continuing the past 10-12 year’s way of doing things. We were not only being left behind by those already in front of us, we were also being overtaken by the likes of Liverpool and Spurs, who used to be behind us.If we want to compete for the title, we have to try. That is real ambition, I think.
However, there are consequences. We are all-in on the strategy, the owner, the management and the manager/coach. There is risk and responsibility for everyone involved, as they all are behind it.
Arteta has his job as long as the club/owner thinks he is the right man to execute his part of the plan. And as the owner very much seem to be all for the plan, it will actually take a lot to throw it overboard. Because it is not just about getting another manager, it is about the whole plan and strategy. It would be very difficult to see a manager with a history of only short periods at the same club, like Mourinho or Conte, suddenly being in charge of long term development.
We have chosen our plan. It sets us apart from all other top clubs at the moment, and whether you are for or against, that is the reality, and it will continue unless it goes totally haywire anytime soon.
Some say, we must achieve top 4 this year otherwise Arteta must be sacked. I don’t know, if the owner sees it that way. After all, the owners opinion really is the one that matters.
Personally, I expect us to close the gap to the eventual title winners to 15 points or less, and not because all the other “normal” title contenders blow up like in 15/16. Rather by our own improvement getting us more points and taking more points off the top teams.
Last season we lost both games to both no. 1 and 2 in the league, City and Liverpool. If we were to win 3 points from our games against them, it would alone mean a six point improvement, if indeed they finish 1 and 2 again.
I think it is a realistic goal to get closer to the top step by step. The plan can work, and it is very exciting to see, if it will.
COYG.
Best regards
Anders
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great article and solid points.
I’m expecting a solid too four finish and winning the Europa league.
Winning the EPL this season is a delusional target.
Anything less than top four and the Europa league trophy would be considered as a failure IMHO
We’re still not as consistent as Man City and Liverpool, so I don’t think we’ll win EPL this season. But winning EL is a big possibility, if Jesus is always fit
Thank you. A well balanced piece. I would also suggest that the 22% who voted that we might win this year spoke with their hearts mostly.
I concur with @Eddie. Top Four and one Cup – Europa or FA, would be a good season for us (an added bonus if we are higher than the noisy North London??? Rivals)
Nice article! Top 4 is achievable if we are consistent baring injuries to key players. Winning the title is not feasible now. We need to get at least 2 solid players in each position in case of injuries.
Injury is part of football, injury should not be an excuse. Top 4 or nothing. Ucl next season is a must, that’s the standard
Yep. I am of the opinion that MA did not draw up a 1-2 year plan. We’ll win the league come 23-24 followed by being in the final of the CL in 25.my twupencce worth
Even at that we have to compete with big boys on the pitch and get top 4. Conte or not, we should be able to reach uel final and qualify for ucl this season, with a good cup run. Anything else is failure.
Arteta and the squad have set a standard last season and with what we all are seeing, it’s a more settled and balanced team we have had in over 10yrs.
It’s the 3rd year of the process, no excuses, no leeway, it’s time to deliver
I like MA efforts shown through All or nothing documentary, I guess that has answered lots of speculation about the manager passion and dedication
A very good piece. To GAI I think after Liverpools exploits last season,playing 63 games, their consistency will drop. Several players 29 yo + & now Thiago out for several games. We can improve against City & Pool & this year am confident we will. League possibly,WC year in the middle of the season you never know which way that impact will go. Europa very confident. Also high expectations in Carabao & FA.
I so much agree with all that was stated.
But not let forget, winning trophy is part of a club pride.
Many people won’t remember all these transformation and transition unless it deliver trophy.
This is Arsenal where standard are to be high and there will be expectations. Especially when heavy money have been spent to rebuild.
Most people are mainly interested in your success and not how you arrive at them.
If am not mistaken, this management are the one that set 3 years of Ucl trophy themselves without any pressure to do so, now it has been adjusted to 5 years. If no trophy is delivered in any of those years, many will go out of patience.
We fortified the front line, as well as the back line. We need to fortify midfield. We have a solid starting 11, but our second string is not on the same level. We’re an injury or 2 away from repeating last season.
We address these points and we’re good to go.IMHO…
I imagine there’s a % of people who think we’ll win the league every year. There’s also a % who think we won’t win it.
I’m expecting a solid 3rd. Had we been allowed to postpone our first 3 games when COVID-19 ravaged our squad, we’d have been there last season.