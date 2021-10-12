Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Analysis: Arsenal’s very best team with everyone fit – Here is mine

This time last year I would have said that picking Arsenal’s very best team would be quite difficult as we were picking up injuries left, right and centre.

But now that Arteta has brought in his own players over the last couple of summers, and with our injury list looking much reduced, I think we can safely assume that he knows how he wants the team to develop going forward.

Obviously the internationals may affect the players available to Arteta, but with the big test against the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira coming up when Crystal Palace come to visit, I think it will interesting to see which XI we think would be our very best team, if everyone is fit.

Whatever our personal opinions, the consensus is that Ramsdale is the better option that Leno right now, so I think he picks himself.

The back line is just as obvious in my mind, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White and Tierney look nailed on, but from what I’ve seen of Tavares I think that Tierney needs to stay fit or he may find himself demoted in the future.

Xhaka is the midfielder that will always divide opinion, but when he is fit he is the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in the middle. With the Swiss out injured, I am hoping that Lokonga can step up and make the spot his own, but he needs to improve his consistency.

I would love to see Pepe get an extended run as he came good at the end of last season, but it seems Arteta is going with the youthful trio of ESR, Ode and Saka.

Another big choice is between Aubameyang and Lacazette, but I am going to leave Auba as the target man as I consider Laca more of a creator than a finisher…

So here is my choice….

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu.. Gabriel.. White.. Tierney

Xhaka.. Partey..

Smith-Rowe.. Odegaard.. Saka

Aubameyang..

So do you agree with that analysis? What is your best team?

  1. Adajim says:
    October 12, 2021 at 11:34 am

    I agree with you
    However, I love to see more of 433, that means am replacing lokonga with Pepe or the left .
    Ramsdale
    Tomi Gabriel White KT
    ESR TP Ode
    Saka Auba Pepe

    Reply
  2. gunnerforlife says:
    October 12, 2021 at 11:48 am

    The line up is fine, as they say, dont change or break something that is winning, unless circumstances force one to do so.

    Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    October 12, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Based on Arteta’s 4-2-3-1:

    ……………………….. Ramsdale
    Tomiyasu . White . Magalhaes . Tavares
    ……………. Partey ……………. Xhaka
    Saka ……………. Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
    ……………………….. Lacazette

    White is there because of his accurate long passes and Tavares also starts the games because of his adept weaker foot

    Reply
  4. Anthony Kent says:
    October 12, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Sorry but it would be NO to White and Tierney. Saliba and Tavares in their place

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      October 12, 2021 at 12:09 pm

      Saliba would need very long legs to play from France!

      Reply
  5. Bob says:
    October 12, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Ramsdale
    Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
    Lokonga Partey
    Saka Oedegard Smith-Rowe
    Auba

    The close ones for me are:
    Tierney – Tavares
    Lokonga – AMN
    Auba – Lacazette
    Smith-Rowe – Pepe

    Reply
  6. siamois says:
    October 12, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Mmmmm

    Reply
  7. Dan kit says:
    October 12, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Personally Atm my team would be

    Ramsdale
    Tomi
    White
    Gabriel
    Tierney

    Lokonga partey

    Saka Pepe Martinelli

    Auba

    Reply
  8. Stephanie says:
    October 12, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Ramsdale

    Tomiyasu.. Gabriel.. White.. Tierney

    Xhaka.. Partey..

    Saka…Odegaard.. Pepe

    Aubameyang..

    Reply

