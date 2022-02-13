Analysis – Can Arsenal beat West Ham, Man Utd and Spurs to Fourth Place?

Who will finish fourth? by Jonbo
Given Chelsea’s league form, it is conceivable that they can be caught by the chasing pack and lose out on third place, but given the quality of their squad, and the confidence boost of just becoming Club World Cup champions, I cannot see it happening.
So, for the purpose of this article, I wanted to focus on the teams chasing fourth in the league, having a light-hearted look at my own formula for predicting who gets fourth. Teams will be placed from 1st-4th in each category, receiving 4pts for first, 3pts for second, and so on. The teams in contention: West Ham, Man Utd, Arsenal, Spurs.
Performances (consistency of performances)
1 – West Ham
2 – Arsenal
3 – Spurs
4 – Man Utd
Quality of Squad
1 – Man Utd
2 – Arsenal
3 – Spurs
4 – West Ham
Experience of Squad
1 – Man Utd
2 – Spurs
3 – West Ham
4 – Arsenal
Depth of Squad
1 – Man Utd
2 – Spurs
3 – Arsenal
4 – West Ham
Quality of Manager
1 – Spurs
2 – Arsenal
3 – West Ham
4 – Man Utd
Club History (more of a nuanced category, but I honestly feel club history, in connection with the size of the club, often plays a role in results. E.g. Man Utd and Arsenal have a long history of qualifying for the CL, whereas Spurs, and especially West Ham, do not. I feel this does give ourselves and Utd a slight edge.)
1 – Man Utd
2 – Arsenal
3 – Spurs
4 – West Ham
Results
1 – Man Utd 18pts
2 – Spurs 16pts
3 – Arsenal 15pts
4 – West Ham 11pts
As we can see, Utd come out on top, but one important footnote – Arsenal have 2 games in hand on Utd and West Ham, Spurs have 3 games in hand over those two. If ourselves and Spurs both win our games in hand, we’ll both be on the same points, 5pts clear of Utd and West Ham.
So, Utd collected the most points from my formula, and I personally feel they will edge it, but why, given their constantly shocking performances both domestically, and Europe, AND all the off-field problems?
The answer is in the results. Utd have been shocking in the CL, yet only lost one game on their way to winning the group. They have been just as bad in the league, and for longer, yet after 24 games, are in 5th, level on points with 4th placed West Ham. They do not defend well, have barely any teamwork, and huge off the field problems as well. So how are they still alive in the league and in Europe?
It’s because they have so much experience, and so many big-name players. Doesn’t matter how bad they’re performing on the day, the likes of Ronaldo, Pogba, Sancho, Rashford, De Gea, Fernandes, etc, keep bailing them out of difficult situations. That is the big advantage they have over us, West Ham and Spurs.
Overall, you need quality and teamwork to win and compete for the biggest prizes, but we’re not talking about the biggest prizes though. We’re talking about scraping into 4th, most probably 30pts or so off the eventual league champions. To do that, Utd can get away with having no teamwork, because their quality will be enough. That said, it is a very fine line with Utd at the moment given all the off-field problems as well, and the egos in that dressing room. I always feel they’re just one step away from an implosion.
Now before folks go nuts in the comments section, remember this is just a light-hearted look at the fourth-place situation. This is neither Arteta In nor Arteta Out, it’s just a bit of fun. If you like the formula, use it yourself in the comments, and see what team comes out on top.
Jonbo
No, because Arsenal didn’t sign a better CF in January and they weren’t creative offensively against Burnley/ Wolves
It might be difficult to find better coaches and players in the middle of the season, but an excellent CF could help us a lot to finish in top four
If you consider the games remaining in the season, I personally feel Arsenal will still miss out again.My reason being that we have only managed to beat Spurs and Westham from the top 7 clubs..we still play all the top 7 but Man City in our remaining 17 games.Unless we do a big turn around,we won’t be beating the big sides any soon..We were flying and united we all over the place yet they managed to find victory over us .We go to White Hart lane.there is still Chelsea, Liverpool and the bunch of relegation battling teams….we also do not score much.
There are uncertainties around our main CFs’ futures, so we’d most likely not finish in top four
We have 4th Place in our own hands.
Its very simple we win all of our remaining fixtures then we have UCL football, considering we have no other distractions from either Cup or Europe that means sole focus has to be on winning every game.
Remains games;
(H) Brentford
(H) Wolves
(A) Watford
(H) Leicester
(A) Villa
(A) Palace
(H) Brighton
(A) Southampton
(H) United
(A) West Ham
(H) Leeds
(A) Newcastle
(H) Everton
Spurs (A), Chelsea (A) & Liverpool (H) have to be arranged and they seem the most difficult fixtures for the race for Top4.
If we can stay fully fit, step up and one of the strikers finally start putting the chances created for them away then we could possibly reach Top4. Its all about how we react to the pressure especially as a young team/coach in the run in!
I’m delighted we are in this position after the disastrous start, apart from being out of the cups, at this stage of the season. I did not think we would be near the Top4 never mind having an advantage with games in hand for Top4. All to play for an excited to see what happens…
Just wished we had signed that Vlahovic guy, seems a monster and I think he would’ve steered us there.
Football is not mathematics. If we win all our remaining matches, it’s possible we become the league champions ourselves😜.
We don’t need monsters, they don’t work well with us. They can even devour half the already depleted squad😂. We rather can be a little more clinical, and distribute the goals among different players.
So many if’s, if this, if that. A couple days ago I read an article here that the team is better and heading in the right direction. So why all these if’s? Suddenly your eyes have opened to the fact that top 4 is nothing but a pipe dream. Same old, same old.
So many writers, so many different Arsenal fans, so many opinions…
I love your patience AdPat
If Arsenal do not lose to Tottenham, Manchester United and West ham and they can beat the other teams lower down the table, they stand the best chance to make the top four ,as they have the most favorable fixtures for the rest of the season. My biggest fear though, is the quality of the refereeing decisions that go against Arsenal consistently. Arteta however, must find a way to make use of Pepe and Elneny. Effective rotation will be vital in keeping players fresh and fit. Arsenal can’t afford injuries and suspensions. The players must now believe and take the fight to the end, considering the miserable start they had this season. Only one point behind 4th place with 2 games in hand, very optimistic.
If they can keep their feet afloat..no unnecessary cards of sort…take the game to their opponents..utilize their opportunities…top 4 is ours
I accept this article was done “as a bit of fun”.
Personally, as a serious minded person, I feel there is a demand for a proper serious minded analysis, which would be more likely to come true than a fun analysis, however enjoyable (which it was!) could ever be.
My view is that PROVIDED we avoid injuries/ suspensions to key players and esp those likely to score our key but few goals , then we have a better chance than WHU and Man Utd.
I see it possibly coming down to whoever wins the NLD.
Our main weakness is our lack of depth, which even in “fun”, I would place us fourth behind West Ham in third.
Can you belive Arsenal and Tottenham are favourites, with West Ham at 10/1…..
YES PAT. I can and do believe that. It is also what I said in my post. Bookies and oddslayers look into precise details of all that they can predict or think they can predict with far greater attention to detail then most non professional bettors. That is how, in part, bookies make money from those who bet with their hearts rather than their heads.
Its obvious I realise, but its surprising how often that basic fact escapes the notice of those who wear blinkers, as so many fans do much of the time on all manner of things concerning their passion for their own club.
It is just the nature of fanhood, which is a key reason why this site and most other clubsites are able to keep going. I do not knock it; I merely notice and remark on it.
Further on this same matter of passion Pat, when opinions are made with the heart more than with the head, it can be no surprise that so many are so wrong so often.
FORGIVE ME FOR PREACHING TO THE LONG AGO CONVERTED PAT, IN YOUR CASE.
I’d also say that if this passion ever dies, football dies with it, God forbid! And that final sentence is FAR more important than all the rest of this preachy post put together.
Spot on Jon.
I see Westham coming bottom of the buch.
United
Spurs
Arsenal
Westham
lack of depth, referring decisions and poot quality finishing will be the reason.
I agree with your points. I’d like to add our implosions – I think if we can keep them in check, we’re in with a shout!
The other teams have put us in a decent position its just up to us to take advantage of that.
On a separate note regarding the upcoming Superbowl NFL nonsense game I would like to state that as an Arsenal fan I sincerely and from the bottom of my heart hope that the Bengals win and by a record breaking margin.
I won’t bother watching it as I find NFL football as appealing as bowel surgery but the chance to to the Kroenke family suffering in abject misery would be too much to resist…
Amen, brother.
I’m only interested in the half time entertainment 🙂👍
Can 3’rd/Chelsea be left completely out of the equation?
Stranger things have happened.
My faith in the team and the manager has certainly been questioned at times during the course of this season.
Lack of creativity, not understanding we set up the way we do at times but look at the table and still see us still finishing no lower than 4th.
WHU in my opinion are our strongest opponents for the top 4 race.
Why..because they have a good manager who can get the best out of a mediocre squad.
The rest have decent squads but the manager’s are still struggling to find consistency out of there players.
We may not ALL Llke MA but he has the back bone to at least get rid of players with ability but lacked desire and discipline .
It will go down to the wire but 4th spot is for us to lose
Onwards and upwards
I have been enjoying our performances more recently. A lack of creativity at times for sure, and we are not the only team who would love to sign the next Christiano Renaldo, but the players are digging in and fighting for the team. 4th position is in our own hands. Other teams are struggling as well, so we may just sneak 4th position. Then we will need a bigger squad …..
How I see is that manu and Arsenal have the best two teams but the worst two managers and vice Versa for the other .
So could be anyones TBF
I understand your point Dan kit but I thought Rangnick came with a great CV.
Conte is the most lauded and Moyes has lots of experience. I can’t decide that Arteta is the worst until the season ends and our position will decide that. If we finish 4th then he will have got something right as it all won’t be down to chance.
I would put ManU’s squad at the top by a country mile. Our team is made up of our youngsters and Arteta’s purchases – most of whom I’d never heard of so he must take credit for that.
Top4 isn’t unattainable but it won’t be easy. As you mentioned, the reason we are in a four way fight is that our competitors haven’t been brilliant all the way along either
The only manager with a track record to suggest he is ahead of Arteta is Conte and even he is struggling to make Spurs tick.
There is a lot of unnecessary disrespect for Arteta; despite denials in my view Mr Kit clearly has an agenda against Arteta.
How could you say the worst manager.. Arteta is rookie.. Yes.. But all human start from zero.. Give arteta time.. They wants time…
Our biggest rival for top 4 is spurs. Man u have dropped too much pts vs bottom half teams to contend unless they go on a big winning run. West ham will be close but wont crack the top 4 like leicester last 2 seasons.
Wolves are eating spurs alive, our win is looking much better now.
😊👍
Beating Wolves isn’t for everyone, Ackshay 🙂
One of the things I love about Football is it’s unpredictability
It clearly doesn’t stop people from predicting it because it’s fun to do so, some people even get paid to do it!
We have got ourselves into a good position on merit and we are capable of kicking on for a top 4 finish, as are a few others
Will we get it, I don’t know, will I enjoy watching us try, you bet, looking forward to it
And if we don’t I’ll still be back for more next season, looking forward to that as well
Meanwhile, shout out to Birthday boy Chippy Brady, what a player
Hundred percent yes.. Wolves leading now