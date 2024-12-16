Analysis: Does it make sense for Arsenal to swap the unplayed Sterling for Rashford in January?

Should Arsenal consider a January move for this Premier League star?

Manchester United nicked an amazing comeback victory against struggling Man City on Sunday night, in what would’ve come as bittersweet for two players in particular. Marcus Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho were both dropped from the matchday squad ahead of the clash due to their performances in training or lack thereof.

This, along with the culmination of inconsistencies from the past has led to a few reports about the future of Marcus Rashford at the club, with the latest ones stating that United are open to selling him in January. With this in mind, would it be a smart move for the Gunners to take advantage of? Well, I for one personally think that he would be a very good signing.

The only reason we’re having these sorts of conversations is because of our own struggles on the left-wing and attack in general.

Martinelli and Trossard haven’t impressed this season and with Arteta refusing to give Sterling consistent minutes, actions will seriously be needed in January. Today’s rumours are saying that Sterling is looking for a way out of Arsenal in January, so wouldn’t it make sense to have Rashford on the bench instead of Sterling?

It hasn’t been the first time we have been linked to his signature but Arsenal would be wise to finally consolidate this long standing interest with a significant approach in the winter window. People easily forget what a seriously good player he is, recency bias without proper contextualisation will make us believe he doesn’t have anything more to offer, but he certainly would be a better option than our current crop of left-wingers. Who can forget his incredible 25-yard quickfire goal at the Emirates last year?

Being 27-years-old, he still has time to regain the form that saw him netting 30 odd goals as recently as the 22/23 campaign. Along with this hope, he will add versatility to the squad. His best position is on the left but we have seen him excel as the central or second striker in the past despite it being from a smaller sample of games. As a forward player, when in top form, he offers what most of our forwards simply can’t. He offers better ball striking abilities as well as 1 v 1 expertise more than our current options on the left, you could also go further and say pace, but it’s a tight decision between him and Martinelli.

An argument could be made against his signature due to him not showing any of those qualities above to a high level recently, but I would implore us to take a look at a case study. Jadon Sancho was in a very similar position at the start of last season before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Dortmund. He regained form in a very familiar surrounding almost instantaneously and went on to have a very good half campaign in the Bundesliga despite his low output (5 G/A). This rejuvenated form has continued this campaign on another loan spell with Chelsea, he is playing with confidence and guile, quite to the amazement of United supporters.

This shows that a player like Rashford, short on confidence, can still thrive again elsewhere. Now it’s not certain that he will even like to join us in January, but if it’s true that he’s up for sale then Arsenal should be going for him. There won’t be better options readily available in January and we need to improve this squad so it will be a no-brainer if the opportunity arises to get him in.

