Analysis: Does Gabriel Jesus have the qualities to take Arsenal to the next level?

Technical Analysis: Does Jesus have the qualities to take Arsenal to the next level?

Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal career couldn’t have started more promising, two goals off the bench in pre-season with the first coming just after 90 seconds of him stepping onto the pitch in the famous red and white.

He looked like the poacher number 9 that the Arsenal faithful has been calling out for in our attempt to push this young and hungry team into the top four spaces.

When you consider that none of our forwards managed to get double digits last season, Jesus would have been on the top of Arteta’s shopping list, however, he must break his 2019/20 league best of 14 goals to be the Arsenal star man.

In a year that Nunez joined Liverpool and Haaland joined Manchester City, the Premier League is suddenly filled with young dangerous strikers, getting a proven league striker for only £45 million in today’s market could be a fantastic addition.

So, let’s technically break down how he helps the team.

An underrated side of Jesus is his versatility, he has played across the front three in his time in English football with 187 appearances as a centre forward, 17 on the left wing and 19 on the right.

This trait gives Nketiah more game time in the iconic number 14 shirt and supplies cover for Saka who played in all 38 premier league games last season, the second youngest player to do this since Cesc Fabregas in 06/07.

With Nicholas Pepe looking like he might leave the club this summer, a bit of rest will help Saka’s longevity, reduce injury chance, and ease the reliance that right wing position.

In possession Jesus suits Arteta perfectly, a player that can drop deep to help the midfield and link up the attacking play with an excellent eye for through balls, at City he was ranked in the top 12% for progressive passes in the league.

He has a great touch and first-time pass which was demonstrated perfectly in his first Arsenal goal, transitioning quickly from midfield into attack.

His fast pace allows him to get in behind if defenders sit high up and will lead to many goalscoring opportunities with our fast front three of Martinelli, Jesus and Saka.

It is similar set up to when City played Sterling, Jesus and Mahrez; to deal with the attacking pace and threat often defenders would drop deep in games, and it allows their creative players De Bruyne and Silva to have more time and space on the ball in attacking positions.

Therefore, I believe Arteta has bought the likes of Fabio Viera and Martain Odegaard to fulfil the role of City’s world-class attacking midfielders, players who have the technical skills and quality to create goals when given space and time.

He also has played in the Premier League unlike other young strikers coming into the league and has experience finishing off these moves against low block defenders and, like all City strikers, is brilliant at far post runs and scoring within the box.

However, this is where I do have to mention he has not yet scored a goal in the Premier League from outside the box and has normally scored less than his expected goals stats when playing for City.

There is clearly some room for improvements but at 25-years-old this will come; especially since he will gain a massive boost of confidence from starting most games. Playing as the main striker is exactly what the Brazilian needs as he enters the traditional ‘peak’ years of his career.

Finally, and probably the most obvious advantage is that Pep’s referred to him as the best pressing striker in the world, Jesus is a manager’s dream.

He works incredibly hard from the front and aware of when to pressurise defenders to create his own chances from defensive errors, with a fast and young back line, it looks like we will be stepping up the pressure from the front, keeping opponents in their own half.

In summary, he is a better build-up striker than Lacazette was for Arsenal and a better-goal scorer too, with much more pace and pressing ability, he looked extremely sharp in his first pre-season game already developing a strong link-up with fellow Brazilian teammate Martinelli.

From his interviews and players comments on his City departure he appears to have the ‘here to help out’ attitude that the Arsenal project needs and can only be an upgrade for this promising young team.

With some huge forwards now in the world’s most competitive league, I would keep an eye out at the Brazilian with a point to prove at Arsenal.

What do you think Gooners?

Benedict

Twitter – @benedict_hobbs

