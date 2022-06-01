Analysis: Full Arsenal Squad Review – And who we need to bring in….

Where Do We Go From Here? by Steve Atkinson
So, fellow Arsenal fans, with the end of the season comes the excitement and expectation of a busy time in the transfer market, with players set to be on the move in both directions. What do you think of the squad we’ve got, where should we strengthen, what do we really need within the confines of our budget? This is my squad review, with a focus on what I think we should do, and where we should spend.
Goalkeepers; Ramsdale has been a fantastic addition, and I don’t see him losing his place. Despite rumblings that Leno plans to stay, even with the Europa League next time around I think we’ll sell him, and I’m looking forward to the introduction of Matt Turner. Runnarson will be on the move too, but I can’t imagine we’ll add anyone else.
Defence; More of a conundrum here. Gabriel for me has been outstanding this season, very consistent and reliable. I don’t believe the same can be said for Ben White, who arrived as a big signing with a reputation for cultured defending which would allow us to play out from the back. I’m yet to be convinced. Defensively, though quick, he’s often left wanting physically, and isn’t a defender who’ll win headers and battles under pressure. Playing out, his runs often peter out around the halfway line and possession is regularly turned over. Compare him to Newcastle United signing 30-year-old Dan Burn, a tall ball winner who changed their defence completely. Football isn’t always technical, sometimes it’s backs-to-the-wall, doggedly defending a 1-0 lead on a wet winter night away. White may come good, but the jury is out for me.
Tomi has really won the fans over and I rate him highly as a right back, who can cover centrally. Soares has his ups and downs but he works hard, and I see no reason to offload him as he provides an option. Yes, Tomi has had his injuries but of course the right back spot can also be covered by White – and Niles is heading back to the Emirates too. Saliba – get him in and let’s see the lad play. It’s not easy to achieve what he’s achieved already in France, I have high hopes for him. Tierney is in my opinion our main issue, and a left back should be on our shopping list. When Tierney is fit, I rate him as one of the top three in the Premiership. On the downside, he’s unavailable too often (almost 50 games missed in three seasons) and this causes us serious issues when the boss doesn’t trust Tavares. We can’t have Xhaka, Soares or Tomi deployed time and again out of their comfort zone if we have top four ambitions.
Midfield; This is the area where I see the biggest problems. From the day he signed, I’ve not rated Partey in any way. He flatters to deceive and this season he gave himself four out of ten in one article, so even he recognises his performances are poor. For his size, he has no strength and he can’t dominate the midfield. I’d have him out of the door in a shot. Xhaka, well, he is what he is. I love his heart and his passion, and his impressive forward passing stats, but he’s oh so slow and maybe the time has come for him to find a new challenge. Ask yourselves, would Partey or Xhaka be on City or Liverpool’s radar? Nah. Another who I think flatters to deceive is Odegaard. I was unsure during his loan period, but my opinion of him improved this season with some superb performances from the lad. Then I realised, every time we have a big game, he goes missing, every single time. We need big game players to match our ambition, he’s got time on his side and plenty of ability, let’s see how he kicks on next season, especially when the chips are down. On the other hand, for the last five games in a row I had Mo Elneny as man of the match. A guy who keeps smiling and working hard either in or out of the team is always worth having around, battling, tackling, safe in possession, I’d like to see him retained. Lokonga was a mixed bag, I rate his skills and passing range, but he definitely showed to be a lightweight when games turned physical, so he needs work and a year in the gym I’d say. A defensive midfielder is up there on the list of requirements, without a doubt. My choice – the forgotten transfer from last year, Yves Bissouma.
Attack: ESR had a fine season, he tailed off towards the end but we knew this young side had a lot on their shoulders. Last season, I was hoping for the boss to give him a contract and the Number 10 shirt, which he did amid silly murmurs from Villa. Emile repaid the faith shown in him and I hope he can improve again. During that saga, we were disappointed Villa beat us to Buendia last summer, however he’s been bang average at Villa all season and I suspect we dodged a bullet there. Saka, what a player, almost everything we do involves the lad, Martinelli has been immense this season and I think he’ll just get better, and I’d like to see Eddie stay around, although not as first choice. I was delighted to see the back of Auba, he’d given up. Laca is ready to go, we should see that as a positive, and it seems Pepe’s Gunner days are over, so who’s coming in? For me, I’d love it to be Jesus, he’ll lose game time at City unless Haaland has a major absence and I think he’d suit our style, plus I like us to sign players who know the league we’re in. I also think that a player like Jesus would bring goals from ESR, Martinelli, Saka and Eddie, rather than arrive as a 20 goal a season man, which he isn’t. Will he improve us? Of course he will. The other player I would like to see us chase, but I don’t see it becoming a reality, is Ivan Toney. His work rate alone would be worth the fee, he wins more corners in his own box than any of the defenders around him, and he’d give us a plan B, a target. I’d find room for him and Jesus in the team, Europa would help us do that. Wild card option would be Richarlison, another Brazilian who looks to be on the move – I really hate his rolling around antics, but he certainly delivers.
Nice additions to the team, certainly realistic. For me, my main worry is that both our primary fullbacks missed large chunks of the season due to injuries and our LB is very injury prone. Maybe selling KT and bringing someone in, or loaning Tavares and bringing in Tyrick Mitchell might be a good shout? For the Mid I agree with your choice of Bissouma, I would also like to mention the names of Phillips and Eze, both additions at maybe the 6 and 8 positions. Also, one caveat might be that all our defensive options if we pursue Bissouma would be out for the Africa cup of nations. My no.1 target was Ryan Gravenberch but it seems we would not be able to beat Bayern in that race. For forwards, while it makes sense to target Jesus, I would rather Gnabry only because Eddie and Jesus are kind of similar players(not saying anything about similar quality players) and I believe Gnabry would offer more for us. I agree with Toney and Richarlison as forward options though. Ben Brereton Diaz might also be worth a shot.
Of course, this should also be kept in mind that our academy youngsters like Azeez, Patino, Hutchinson, Moller, Biereth, Balogun, Ballard are also pushing their claims for the first team.
We had better focus on a strong CF, who can play with his back to goal very well and can make us dominant aerially in the opposition’s area. We’ll be inconsistent again without this CF type, since our system isn’t mature yet
The new signings for the other departments might depend on our player sales
I do agree with you and my preference would be a striker who already knows the league… Ivan Toney and Origi comes to mind. I really don’t rate Dominic Calvert Lewin
– Toney : His contract will only expire in 2025, he is homegrown and he is just 26 years old, so he’ll be very expensive
– Origi : Went to Milan
– Calvert-Lewin : Seems to be injury-prone, although we could try him out if he isn’t expensive
– Richarlison : I rarely saw him play the CF role and he tends to drift to the left wing like Aubameyang/ Nunez, instead of playing with his back to goal
Gai, Arteta seem not to be on the same page with you. G Jesus doesn’t fit in the type of player you expect Arsenal to sign he is just a decent CF.
I think Arteta is too confident with his system last season. He should’ve remembered that even the great Wenger and Ferguson had plan-B CFs on the bench
Let’s see if he changes his mind this summer
It doesn’t matter who we sign will never be in a position to challenge for prem league them days are well and truly over just happy I was around to see the success Wenger delivered a distant memory now unfortunately!
To me I don’t accept your rating on partey 4 over 10, partey his the heart of our team, we lost most games bcs of his absent and won most games wen present, If partey can go a season without going injured we can push for the league I believe. Most successful teams are build on a strong n energetic midfielders such has Patrick of his days cause I see his potential in partey wen fit
Agree Partey is the one who glues this team together in the middle he just needs a partner like Bissouma to step in alongside him with Øde ahead.
Saliba coming back shores up the defence as I agree Ben White wasn’t what we needed but will come in handy for all positions across the backline. We need another wing back and looks like is your man Hickey from Bologne.
Up top we need 2 players, a winger and striker. Eddie is staying so Balogun can go on loan for a full season, maybe at Middlesbrough again. If Jesus is coming and I’m not convinced he’s what we need but I am assuming that will be Pepes replacement and we still sign a goal scoring no9.
Nicely balanced article.
I agree with most but think that Partey had a fantastic season this season when he was fit, but we definitely need an understudy in the same physical mould (I’m not sure how the writer can claim he lacks strength). Odegaard is also just behind Saka as player of the season imo. He certainly turned up for our wins against Chelsea, Utd and West Ham.
I like the look of Hickey as backup for both full-back positions, Tavares could do with a loan in the prem, Eze isn’t a no.8 but certainly an all-round B2B midfielder would be a great addition (Tielemans is a maybe). Scamacca or someone with both height and good feet would be my preference up top alongside Jesus. Then again, City and Liverpool have survived without a big no.9 so maybe it’s not such a big deal…