Analysis – How far realistically are Arsenal away from being a title-winning side?

When can Arsenal challenge for the PL title again? by AndersS
I am sure, we are all hoping it is next season, but how many of us, think it is realistic? I don’t.
We haven’t really challenged for the title in many years.Although, we finished 2nd to Leicester 6-7 years ago, we weren’t really challenging in the run in. The only challengers were actually Spurs, but they finished with only 2 points in their last 4 games, which meant we narrowly beat them to second place. The last time we finished above them in the league.
So it is even longer ago that we actually challenged.
Barring a miracle, like Leicester, to build a serious title challenge, obviously takes a team with high-quality players.
I would say, at least the starting 11 all need to have individual qualities close to the highest level. There are of course often some stand-out stars like De Bruyne at City, but the rest of the team will have to be high quality as well, and with no obvious weak areas.
That’s how I see it, and the task at hand is then to build such a team.
Normally, I don’t engage much in discussions about individual player’s qualities or the tactic, we need to use. I prefer to leave that to people with much more knowledge about it. But please excuse me for venturing a little bit down that road here.
If I look at our current preferred players and use my limited knowledge to asses, how many players we have, who are, or potentially could be, players with the required quality to challenge for the title over a whole season, I get a picture, which looks like the below. I challenge you to make your own evaluation of each player, and see what you get. The method being looking at each player and make a judgement:
- Do they have the quality already to be part of a title winning team, providing the rest of the team is ready as well, or
- How long will it take to develop the quality, if indeed possible for that particular player
See if you agree:
GK:Ramsdale (ready, or max. 1 year from being ready). I don’t know, if we can count Leno, or if he is on the way out.
Goalkeeping conclusion is we may need a new back-up keeper, but we potentially have title winning quality.
Defenders:Tomiasu (1-2 years from being ready) White (1 year from being ready) Gabriel (ready, a Brazil international of high quality) Tierney (ready, but his repeated injuries may be a problem) Holding (will never acquire the necessary quality, but maybe he can be a back-up, if only it isn’t in too many games) Tavares (question mark? Has potential, but may not quite make it) Cedric (OK as occasional back-up) Saliba (will leave him out, as I understand he isn’t certain to play for us)
My conclusion about the defense is, we are close to having a starting 4, with the necessary quality, but LB could be a problem, as Tierney often is injured, and Tavares may not be the back-up, we have hoped for. It makes sense to me that we are being connected to LB’s in the transfer window.
Midfielders:Partey (ready)Xhaka (not quite ready IMO, and his age indicates he may never quite get there) Odegaard (1-2 years away from being ready) Lokonga (I am not sure, but if at all, then at least 2-3 years development is needed) Elneny (not quite good enough to be a starter in a title winning side) ESR (1-2 years, but may be difficult to fit in) Flores (?? Possibly in 2-3 years) AMN (will not make it IMO)
Midfield conclusion is that we need at least 1 more player, who can acquire the necessary quality in 1-2 years.
Attackers:Saka (ready or max 1 year from being ready)Martinelli (1-2 years from being ready)
Pepe (I doubt he will ever be the answer)
Nketiah (maybe in 2-3 years)Balogun (maybe in 2-3 years) Nelson (never more than a back-up)
The conclusion is of course, we are in dire need of 1 attacker/forward, who is “certain” to provide us goals and who can last at least 2-3 years and be part of a potential title winning team.
Being an optimist, I would say, we have around 5 players (Ramsdale, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey and Saka), who all could be part of a potential title winning starting line-up this coming season, if only there were another 6 players already with the same high quality.
This actually means, if we were to mount a title challenge already next season, we would need at least 6 new players of the highest quality. Even if we had Santa Claus as our owner, it wouldn’t happen. In fact, even if the money was there, the Financial Fair Play rules would probably prevent us from such an “investment”.
So if we are to mount a title challenge, it can’t be next season, no matter what. We have to look to the future.
This is where it becomes interesting, I think.
The 5 players, who are ready, all have the age and potential to become even better in the next 2-3 years. So if we can keep them, and the 3-4 players, who have a huge potential to acquire the necessary quality in the next 2-3 years, continue their development, we actually do have a promising situation. With a few more players added in the right positions, we could get there I think. But we have to have the patience and the discipline to stay the course, if we want to become PL champions.
I can’t see it happening quicker. Yes, we could possibly spend a lot of money on one or two fully established players in their late twenties, and it could make us stronger short term. But my hope is, that we are only looking at players who potentially will be at their peak, not only now, but especially in 2-3 years.
I will be surprised, if we sign any player older than 25-26 years.
AndersS
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Arsenal qualifies for CL this season, then maybe within 2-3 years more. If not, then I wouldn’t dare to hope as we’ll always lack squad quality to compete with top 4 teams.
We are as far as we possibly could be. We are probably more closer towards west ham, crystal palace and other mid table teams than the top four teams.
In few words Thank you
The article is highly optimistic in the assessments of a lot of the players, except tomiyasu, who I do think is the best defender we have. The problem with having lots of players with potential is that a good portion will not realise their potential for a host of reasons.
Looking at the fixture list published this morning I’d say that from our five August games we have a realistic chance of 12 points which would be a great start to the campaign.
AndersS, I’m sorry my friend, but, despite all the hard work you have put in to this article, the simple answer is that we are years away from challenging City and Liverpool – it’s as simple as that.
Furthermore, unless we sign some top players this window, we will also fall way behind Chelsea and the spuds.
At the moment, I believe we are in the second tier of clubs involved in the PL and challenging for the PL is even further away than you believe we have been for the last decade.
I agree with you 100% Ken, which rather depresses me.
I disagree.
We are in a rebuild phase, like Liverpool were not so long ago. It takes time, and it can’t be rushed.
The trouble is that other clubs like Newcastle, spurs and a few others are also rebuilding, but quicker and overtaking us.
EXACTLY
@AndersS
We’ve been rebuilding for the past…check notes…decade. I wish I could share your hopes but sadly, the truth is staring us in the face like our noses in the mirror. Rebuilding is more of making the right decisions to correct the effects of bad ones made in the past.
Now we:
1. Sell good players for atrocious sums
2. Litter everywhere with potentials
3. Have become the ultimate bottle job football club
4. Are no longer an appeal to top players
5. Have become solid Europa League regulars
6. Have been overtaken in London by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
By the time we “rebuild” and move 10 steps forward, other top clubs would have moved 50 steps forward. We talk of potential like we are the only ones improving while others just sit and become stale. I do enjoy reading your posts because they’re usually full of hope without clumsily denying the obvious facts that we are making way too many mistakes like many always do
Spot on ken1945!
This team is no where near Man C or Liverpool. It even looks like after Nunez Liverpool may get Rafinha. Were talking about teams who are more hungrier than ever to win the EPL and CL. Even if we do bring in Jesus and Tielemans (Which looks unlikely due to a lack of movement and dawdling as usual), we will still need to work on our soft under-belly and lack of mental and physical strength. A disease that has been rife at Arsenal for over a decade!
I understand that MA has a “process” of rebuilding but MA couldn’t tell you when the process of rebuilding will be complete because he has no idea of how much money he has to spend or who to spend it on. The Kronkes’ are making those decisions. Buying youngsters for the future is safer at this point because it gives the club an excuse if they fail. They will always say, “trust the process”. And, like gullible little puppies, most of us will!
Arsenal.
LOL!!! shitty indeed bought the league.
A comparison with how much/little Liverpool have spent, would give a slightly different picture, though.
It amazes me at Arsenal. We stare at our team with an internal sullen stare wondering when the team will produce, waiting for this group to produce, but in reality the flowering of our team will always be RELATIVE to other teams. For supposition, NOW, other teams are clearly progressing in their flowerings with a greater sense of urgency, signing their players. But WE are not developing to compete ‘NOW’, as most of our competitors are. Many of our supporters are waiting convinced we will flower and be the best in the future. Waiting for the promised land. Problem is we live in the now. As the Dalai Lama’s aide said to him ‘Things change Kundun’ (honorary name). This fantasy of a better future as opposed to now is an illusory understanding of realty. We need to do business ‘NOW’. We may think that by waiting we are being ‘WISE’ and things may come to those that wait. Sadly that contradicts reality, good practices, sensible practices in ‘The Present’ lead to good results, but waiting on the wings of a prayer leads to unpredicted changes, maybe worse…..things change. It’s now we need top players, now we need a good owner, now we need a good manager, now the wisdom must start. Right ‘NOW’. Otherwise our rivals just might have more wisdom/results than Arsenal. Sign our players NOW.
Having a strong first eleven won’t cut it if you are playing in Europe, if you play twice a week you have to be able to rotate. Leicester were able to win the title with a small squad because they weren’t playing European football.
The developing young players argument sounds suspiciously like a rerun of Pochettino’s time at Spurs. He did exactly that and some of those players are still there so it was clearly successful. But he never won the title, there just wasn’t that hard edge you need and maybe only experience can provide. Hence Conte signing a 33 year old who does have that experience. Its a balance Arteta will need to think about.