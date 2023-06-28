Analysis: How much Arsenal will gain from player sales this summer on these 7 players

How much Arsenal can raise from sales this summer?

With Arsenal set to break the British transfer record for a player, by acquiring the services of Declan Rice, it will be intriguing to see who all players depart to balance the books at the Emirates Stadium.

If all the minute details of the Rice saga are solved, the Gunners would have spent £170 million pounds on two players: Kai Havertz and the Englishman himself.

With the deal for Ajax’s Jurrien Timber also progressing, they can cross the £200 million figure come July, which will be a record in their history.

But they will certainly have to let go of some players to get in a more stable and sustainable position. Here is the list of players we can sell to avoid bloating of the squad:

Kieran Tierney:

The Scotsman had a very difficult 2022/23 season, as he saw himself a regular fixture on Mikel Arteta’s bench after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Several reports have already suggested that the former Celtic man is keen to get more playing minutes. Newcastle United is one club that has shown interest in the left-back, while recent reports have stated that he would be willing to rejoin his former club on loan.

But if we end up cashing in on him, I would expect to get at least £40 million.

Tierney = £40 million.

Kieran Tierney would consider a sensational Celtic return on loan if there is a compromise on wages. [@McGregorDerek] pic.twitter.com/f9cc62NrWj — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) June 28, 2023

Thomas Partey:

With the deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice almost close to completion, it makes one thing certain: Thomas Partey will become a second choice holding midfielder.

And that’s definitely something which will not please the 30-year-old, especially because he only has a few years in him to play at the biggest of the stages.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have already approached the Ghanaian, but his preference is to stay in Europe. Italian giants Juventus have thrown admiring glances at him, but it is still unsure whether they will formalize their interest with an official offer.

But I expect Arsenal to get a decent amount for him.

Partey = £25 million

The departure of Partey (30) for £40m makes room for Lavia (19) for £45m. It’s very good business, especially when you consider all the issues hanging around Thomas Partey. (age, unavailability issues, court case, probable decline). It just makes a lot of sense to sell. pic.twitter.com/HdX688EHZQ — Afcander (@afcanderr) June 22, 2023

Folarin Balogun:

The American has been a hot topic among the Arsenal fans, after his impressive spell in Ligue 1, where he came out as one of the league’s top scorers.

With the player not looking for a role on the bench, it looks likely that the 22-year-old will push for a move, if he does not get reassurances about playing time from the Gunners’ boss.

All the indications until now are that he will be sold. And if he does leave, I think the London side will get good money for him.

Balogun = £40 million.

Marseille are considering a move for Folarin Balogun to replace Alexis Sanchez. [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/uuVufF9dYV — Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem (@NdubuezePrince5) June 28, 2023

Rob Holding

With the Englishman turning 28 this September, it would be only rational for him to consider a more important team role, somewhere other than Arsenal.

Since his arrival in 2016, the former Bolton man has failed to establish himself as a started, despite a stunning performance in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Now seems the right time for him and the club to move on, especially as the transfer for Jurrien Timber seems close to completion.

I can easily imagine him as being the marquee signing of one of the mid-table clubs in the Premier League.

Holding = £20 million

🚨: Rob Holding is on the verge of leaving the club. Clubs such as Brentford, Celtic, and another undisclosed team are currently in talks with Holding's representatives. The potential transfer fee is around £8 million. pic.twitter.com/WliavoJmM9 — Talking Ball™ (@TalkingBallTM) June 23, 2023

Granit Xhaka

It’s safe to say that the Swiss’ departure from the Emirates Stadium is a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if.’ The player and the club are already in agreement with German side Bayer Leverkusen for a deal worth £13 million.

Xhaka = £13 million

Albert Sambi Lokonga

In the case of Lokonga, it has certainly not gone the way the young Belgian and the club would have envisaged since his move from Anderlecht in the summer of 2021.

With the imminent arrival of Declan Rice and possibly even Romeo Lavia from Southampton, the competition for places is going to be huge.

Sadly, for the 23-year-old, the picture of making it big at Arsenal might have already disappeared, like ice does on a sunny day.

Lokonga = £20 million

Granit Xhaka is leaving the club to join Bayer Leverkusen & Albert Sambi Lokonga is also likely to be moved on. Their exits could facilitate the arrivals of Declan Rice & Moises Caicedo, with Arsenal keen to sign both players despite their lofty price tags. [@GraemeBailey] #afc pic.twitter.com/TQR7t74Azx — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 8, 2023

Nicolas Pepe

The Ivorian has only shown some flashes of talent that made the North London outfit buy him in 2019 summer. With an average loan at Nice last season, nobody will be cutting their hands to land Arsenal’s record signing.

But I still expect an offer to come by the end of the window, which will finally put an end to the bad marriage.

Pepe – £15 million

Somehow, Nicolas Pepe is still wearing the Arsenal shirt. Will he get a chance to prove himself in the preseason tour to Germany? Nurnberg awaits. pic.twitter.com/44yccH06G9 — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) June 26, 2023

Total amount from sales: £173 million

Do you agree with the estimate that the sales of these players will accrue? Do you think we should retain some which have been mentioned but sell those which have not been mentioned?

Drop down your thoughts in the comments section below!

Yash Bisht

