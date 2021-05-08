Analysis: How much could Arsenal generate from player sales this summer?

How much will Arsenal have to spend this summer? by Yash

The need of revamping the Arsenal squad has never been more needed in the history of the Gunners. The North London outfit have not played Champions League football since March 2017.

It is astonishing when you consider that the club was one of the most consistent participants of the competition since the 1996/97 season.

Barring Real Madrid, Arsenal had qualified for Europe’s elite competition the most number of times.

But here they are this season, looking unlikely to qualify for any three of the European competitions (the new one being the UEFA Conference League) that will be available from next season.

This is a hypothetical article which will deal with the money that will be available to the Gunners this season, plus the revenue they can generate from possible sales.

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently reported that Arsenal are one of the clubs who can generate more revenue than their counterparts.

Thus, the summer should be an exciting one for the fans and a crucial one for the development of the club.

Money raised from sales:

Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal should have loaned out the England U21 international in January to preserve his market value. However, they didn’t, and he has barely played for the first team since. Consequently, he may be Arsenal’s first of many sales in the upcoming close season. £15 million.

Reiss Nelson: Although many Arsenal fans would like the winger to get more opportunities at the Emirates, it doesn’t look likely that he will be given any by Mikel Arteta next season. The 21-year-old has barely played for the first team all season and has two years left on his contract. £12 million.

Alexander Lacazette: The Frenchman has been the top-scorer for Arsenal this season, but with only a year left on his current deal at the Emirates, he might be shipped out.

Many believe that giving Pierre Emerick Aubameyang a hefty new contract was the final nail on the former Lyon’s man career at Arsenal. Surely Arsenal don’t see Aubameyang as a winger for the remainder of his three-year deal. Thus, Lacazette might depart. £20 million.

Willian: The Arsenal board must admit that they got it wrong with the Brazilian last summer. Mikel Arteta recently said that the club needs to be ruthless in the upcoming transfer window. Thus, one of many ruthless decisions might be letting the Brazilian go. £2 million.

Matteo Guendouzi: The young Frenchman’s career looks likely to be over at North London after an altercation in a Premier League match post-lockdown angered Arteta. £15 million.

Ainsley Maitland Niles: The 23-year-old was so desperate to play in midfield that he joined the only club who were willing to give him minutes at his preferred position, even though they were in relegation dogfight. Arteta clearly does not rate Niles highly as a midfielder. The England international has played just two games in midfield since the Spaniard took over in December 2019. Thus, a sale looks likely. £20 million.

Lucas Torreira: It’s never good for the parent club when one of your players publicly claims that he wants to leave the club. As a result, Arsenal may be forced to let the Uruguayan leave at a cut-price deal. £10 million.

Mohamed Elneny: The midfielder has been impressive when called upon by Arteta, but it is clear to many that he lacks the quality to push Arsenal to the top of the Premier League charts. £8 million.

Granit Xhaka: With Arsenal being linked to a number of midfielders, Xhaka’s Arsenal career might also be over in the summer along with many others. Considering the fact that Xhaka wanted to leave Arsenal in the winter of 2020, the Gunners may finally look to offload the error-prone Swiss in the summer. £20 million.

Hector Bellerin: Several reports have already suggested that Bellerin’s heart is no more at North London. He is looking for a new chapter in his career. Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona have been recently linked. £20 million.

Rob Holding: Keeping Calum Chambers over Holding looks to be a clever bit of business. Chambers can play multiple roles in a team, be it central defensive midfielder, right-back as well as center-back. He also looks a player far more comfortable with the ball at his feet. And given Holding was handed a contract extension recently, Arsenal may well get a good price for the Englishman. £20 million.

David Luiz: If Arsenal miss out on Europe, keeping the likes of Luiz, who is on good salary, might make no sense. Free.

Bernd Leno: With the inconsistency of the German shot-stopper this season, The Gunners well look into other prospects. Ajax’s Andre Onana is reportedly under Arsenal’s radar and his signing can be a shrewd bit of business. Leno is also not the best goalkeeper on the ball out there. His long balls are rarely accurate in a match. £20 million.

Total: £182 million.

If Arsenal are ruthless in their transfer window, they may not require a single dime from their owners. Edu has a massive job at his hand this summer. If he and Mikel Arteta fail to dramatically improve Arsenal’s league position next season, the scrutiny on them may become unbearable.

