Analysis: Legendary Arsenal players from every era of success for the Gunners

The best Arsenal players of all time

Arsenal is not just one of the London football clubs. This is a living legend of English football, whose history goes back almost 140 years. During this time, hundreds of talented footballers have passed through the team, but only a few of them have left an indelible mark in the history of the ‘canoniers’. From the early heroes of the 1930s to the modern stars, every era of Arsenal has been marked by outstanding personalities who not only achieved impressive results on the pitch, but also shaped the special spirit of the club. Today we take a look at some of the most colourful figures in Arsenal’s history, whose achievements, dedication to the club and exceptional skill earned them a place in the pantheon of legends.

The golden era of the London club in the 1930s

The 1930s were truly a golden era for Arsenal. Managed by the legendary Herbert Chapman and then George Allison, the team left no chance to rivals in English football, winning five league titles and two FA Cups. The central figures of this success were three outstanding footballers:

– Alex James.

– Cliff Bustin.

– Ted Drake.

Alex James, who fans affectionately called ‘Prodigy’, was the real brain centre of the team. The short Scotsman (only 166 cm) had phenomenal field vision and a passing technique that was decades ahead of its time. Remarkably, James played in unusually loose shorts, which became his trademark. In eight seasons (1929-1937) he played 231 matches, scored 26 goals and authored countless goal assists. Interesting fact: in a match against Middlesbrough in 1933, James gave five assists, setting a club record that stood for over 60 years.

Cliff Bastin was a real goal scoring machine from the left wing. During his 13 years at the club (1929-1947) he scored an incredible 178 goals in 396 games – a figure that seemed fantastic for an out-and-out striker of that era. Bastin was renowned for his powerful left-footed strikes, which goalkeepers often failed to see. There is a legend that once his kick was so strong that the ball tore, flying into the goal.

But the real king of goal scorers of that era was Ted Drake. His record of 42 goals in 41 games in the 1934/35 season remains the club’s unrivalled achievement to this day. In just five seasons (1934-1939) Drake scored 139 goals in 184 games. Particularly memorable was against Aston Villa in December 1935, when he set a top division record by scoring seven goals in one game. That record has also not been broken to this day.

Remarkably, all three complemented each other perfectly on the pitch: James’ ingenious passing, Bastin’s speedy bursts and Drake’s killer finishing power created combinations that drove the opposing defence into despair. Their interplay became a model of team play in offence, to which subsequent generations of footballers have looked up to.

This trio laid the foundations of Arsenal’s winning tradition and set the bar of excellence to which all subsequent players at the club aspired. Their achievements are particularly impressive when you consider that they played on heavy pitches, with heavy balls and in far tougher conditions than modern footballers. Their combined efforts and their shared, indeed invaluable, contribution to shaping Arsenal’s distinctive style and helped turn the football organisation into one of England’s most successful teams.

Having hung their boots on the nail, they did not fade into oblivion. All three continued their association with football. Alex James became a successful journalist and wrote several books about football, Cliff Bastin coached Arsenal’s youth teams and Ted Drake later became a successful coach, leading Chelsea to their first league title in 1955.

The legacy of this trio lives on at the club, with portraits of these legendary players adorning the walls of the Emirates, and their names are regularly remembered when it comes to the greatest moments in the Arsenal’s’ history. It is telling that even after almost 90 years, some of their records remain unbroken, which once again emphasises the exceptional nature of these players. In modern football, where statistics and analytics play a huge role, the achievements of the trio from the 1930s look even more impressive. Their performance and efficiency figures would have been impressive even in the era of VAR and advanced metrics. This proves once again that true talent is timeless.

Legendary players of the 1950s-1970s period

After the glittering 1930s, Arsenal entered the next era, which gave fans a new line-up of outstanding players. The period 1950-1970s saw the emergence of legends such as Joe Mercer, Frank McLintock and Pat Jennings, each adding a brick to the wall of the club’s historic greatness.

Joe Mercer, who joined Arsenal in 1946 and played for the club until 1954, became one of the most influential captains in the team’s history. Mercer’s leadership skills and tactical thinking helped the Canaries win two league titles (1948, 1953) and the FA Cup (1950). Mercer continued to play at the highest level even after a serious leg injury sustained during the war while serving in the army. In terms of his skills in ‘reading’ the game and his choice of position, even with his physical limitations, he had almost no rivals.

Frank McLintock, who played for Arsenal from 1964 to 1973, became a symbol of the team’s indomitable spirit. This Scottish defender was captain of the legendary team that won the Golden Double in 1971. His ability to organise the defence while supporting the attack was unique for the time. An illustrative case occurred in the 1970 Fairs Cup final against Anderlecht, when McLintock, playing with an injury, not only defended, but also scored the decisive goal that brought Arsenal the first European trophy.

A special place in the history of the club is occupied by Northern Irish goalkeeper Pat Jennings, who played for Arsenal from 1977 to 1985. His transfer from the camp of the principal rival – ‘Tottenham’ – initially caused mixed reactions, but his game Jennings quickly won the hearts of fans. In eight seasons he played 237 games for the club, setting many records. His speciality was one-handed saves, and once in a match against Coventry he even deflected a penalty with his elbow, which was one of the most unusual saves in the history of English football.

Stars of the George Graham era

The George Graham era (1985-1996) was one of the most successful periods in Arsenal’s history. Under his leadership, the team won two league titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup. This period gave fans a whole plethora of outstanding footballers, among whom especially stood out:

– Tony Adams.

– Ian Wright.

– David Rockcastle.

Tony Adams, nicknamed ‘Mr Arsenal’, became the embodiment of the club in this era. Making his debut for the main team at the age of 17, he was awarded the captain’s armband at the age of 21, becoming the youngest captain in the club’s history. The next nineteen years of his career proved the rightness of that choice – Adams took the field 669 times, winning four league gold medals in three different decades. His statue outside the Emirates Stadium depicts his famous goal celebration pose against Everton in 1998, when he scored the decisive goal in the match that brought another title.

Ian Wright joined Arsenal in 1991 as an established forward and quickly became a crowd favourite. During the seven-season stretch, he ‘scored’ 185 goals in 288 matches, setting a club record at the time. The energy and passion of this man was infectious – once in a match against Bolton, he scored a goal from 20 metres, which fans recognised as one of the brightest goals in the history of the club. Wright was famous not only for his goals, but also for his colourful celebrations – after each goal he performed his trademark dance.

David Rockcastle, who played for the club from 1983 to 1992, was a real engine of the midfield. David’s workrate and technical ability made him a key part of Graham’s team. In the 1988/89 season, when Arsenal snatched the championship from Liverpool at Anfield in a dramatic finish, it was Rockcastle who was voted the team’s Player of the Season. Remarkably, he never received a red card despite the harsh style of play of the time.

Graham’s period was characterised by disciplined, tactically sound football, where each player clearly knew his role. The team was famous for its solid defence and effective counterattacks, and the phrase ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ became a popular football meme of the time, reflecting the team’s ability to achieve minimal but important victories. It is important to note that these players not only excelled on the pitch, but also shaped the club’s particular culture. Tony Adams, for example, after overcoming personal problems with alcohol, became an example for many players, showing that strength of character can help overcome any difficulties. His autobiography Addicted became a bestseller and helped many people deal with similar problems.

This era set the foundations for the club’s subsequent successes under the coaching of Arsene Wenger, who managed to add continental style and technicality to a solid English foundation. Many modern fans look back on the Graham era with nostalgia as a time when Arsenal were synonymous with indomitable character and an iron will to win.

‘Invincibles’ under Arsene Wenger

The Arsene Wenger era (1996-2018) gave Arsenal a whole constellation of outstanding players, but those involved in the formation of The Unbeaten Record were particularly colourful – the Gunners went through the 2003-2004 season with zero defeats. The nimble Henri, the clever Bergkamp, the monstrous Vieira and the graceful Pires epitomised a new, revolutionary era in the club’s history.

Thierry Henry, who joined Arsenal at the end of the millennium, went from an uncertain Juventus winger to one of the greatest forwards in football annals. In eight seasons, he sent 228 goals into the opposition’s net in 370 games, setting a perennial club record. And his trademark feint with a 180-degree turn and a pool shot into the far corner became so recognisable that opponents knew about it but still couldn’t stop it.

Dennis Bergkamp, the ‘Flying Dutchman’, was a true football creator. What is worth a goal against the Magpies in 2002, when he received the ball, wrapped himself around the fullback and scored. That strike was eventually chosen as the top, to put it in modern terminology, goal of that tournament. In his 11 seasons with the team (1995-2006), he not only scored 120 goals, but also authored many brilliant assists. Interestingly, Bergkamp never flew to away matches in Europe due to aerophobia, travelling by four-wheel drive or train, which did not prevent him from being one of the main links in the team.

Patrick Vieira was the captain of the Invincibles and a real leader of the midfield. His confrontations with Manchester United’s Roy Keane have become classics of English football. For nine seasons (1996-2005), he ‘ploughed’ 421 matches, winning three league titles. Symbolically, his last action in the Arsenal shirt was the winning penalty in the 2005 FA Cup final.

Robert Pires brought French charm and elegance to the Arsenal game. In six seasons (2000-2006) he scored 85 goals and gave many assists. His link-up with Henri on the left wing was considered one of the most effective in the history of the Premier League. A funny moment occurred in a match against Manchester City, when Pires and Henri attempted a two-touch penalty, but failed – this episode, despite the embarrassment, showed the creativity and courage of the team of the time.

The four were the nucleus of a team that not only set a record of 49 games without defeat in the Premier League, but also changed the perception of how an English team could play. Their football combined technical skill, physical power and tactical flexibility to make Arsenal one of the most entertaining teams in Europe. Wenger created a team that not only won, but did it beautifully. ‘Arsenal’ of that era was called the “dream team”, and their style of play inspired a whole generation of young footballers. It is telling that even almost 20 years after the Invincibles’ season, no team in the Premier League has managed to repeat that achievement.

Modern-day heroes of the Gunners

After the Invincibles era, Arsenal continued to attract outstanding players to their ranks, although there were noticeably fewer trophies. Nevertheless, the likes of Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas, Mesut Ozil and Bukayo Saka have managed to influence the course of Arsenal’s football history.

Take the same Robin van Persie. Eight full seasons (2004-2012) and his transformation from a talented but fragile winger to one of the world’s most lethal forwards. His last season for the Gunners was phenomenal – 30 goals in the Premier League and the title of top scorer. Cesc Fabregas joined the Arsenal academy at the age of 16, and already at 17 he became the youngest player in the main squad. In eight seasons (2003-2011) he played 303 matches, scored 57 goals and became a guiding star on the pitch. His ability to literally ‘scan’ the pitch and precise assists were something incredible – in the 2009/10 season he gave 19 goal assists, setting a club record.

Mesut Ozil, who joined Arsenal in 2013 for a then-record £42.5 million, became a symbol of the club’s new era. In seven and a half seasons, he has created an incredible number of goalscoring chances, setting a Premier League record for the most chances created per game (8.6). His trademark ‘bounce’ on shooting, where the ball bounces in front of the keeper, has been the subject of scrutiny by football analysts.

Bukayo Saka represents a new generation of Arsenal stars. A pupil of the club’s academy, he made his debut for the main team at the age of 17 and quickly became one of the leaders. His versatility and technical ability are impressive – he is equally effective on the wing and in the midfield. In the 2022/23 season, Saka became the first player in the annals of APL under-21s to score more than 30 points on a goal+pass system in a season.

Despite a relatively modest number of trophies during this period, each of these players made a significant contribution to the club. Their performances helped Arsenal retain their status as one of the Premier League’s most attractive clubs even in difficult times. And the emergence of talents like Saka shows that the club has not lost its ability to nurture world-class stars.

Statistical achievements of all time

Over Arsenal’s almost 140-year history, a host of outstanding players have set impressive records, many of which still stand today. Let’s take a look at the most significant achievements in various categories. Firstly, let’s look at the record holders for goals:

Thierry Henry – 228 goals in 377 matches. Ian Wright – 185 goals (288 games). Cliff Bastin – 178 (396). John Radford – 149 (481). Ted Drake – 139 (184).

Notably, Ted Drake holds the record for average goals per game at 0.76, which is phenomenal for any era. Now let’s turn our attention to the record holders in terms of number of matches:

David O’Leary – 722 games. Tony Adams – 669 football battles. George Armstrong – 621. Lee Dixon – 619. Nigel Winterburn – 584.

Of particular note is the unique achievement of David O’Leary, who played 722 games for the club without receiving a single red card – an indicator of exceptional discipline and professionalism. In different eras of the club’s existence, players have also picked up prestigious individual honours:

– Best Players of the Season in England: Thierry Henry (2003, 2004), Robin van Persie (2012).

– Top scorers in the top division: Ted Drake (1935), Thierry Henry (2002, 2004, 2005, 2006), Robin van Persie (2012).

– Inclusion in the Premier League team of the century: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira.

In the modern era, new statistics have emerged. For example, Bukayo Saka became the first player in the club’s under-21 history to break the 30 points mark in the goal+assist system in a season in the Premier League. Also worth noting is the modern record of Martin Odegaard, who in the 2022/23 season became the first Arsenal midfielder to score 15 goals in a single Premier League season.

Team achievements linked to individual records are also interesting. For example, in the 2003/04 season, five Arsenal players (Henry, Pires, Bergkamp, Ljungberg and Vieira) scored more than 10 goals each – an achievement that is still a club record for a single Premier League season. These statistics not only reflect the individual skills of the players, but also demonstrate the evolution of football and the club itself over the decades. The records of the first half of the 20th century and the achievements of today’s players tell their own unique story of the greatness of Arsenal and its legendary players.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s history is rich in outstanding footballers, each of whom has made a unique contribution to the club. From the early heroes of the 1930s to today’s stars, they have all shaped the team’s distinctive style and character. The legacy of these great players continues to inspire new generations of Canaries, and their achievements serve as a benchmark for the club’s future stars. Today, with Arsenal in the midst of a revival under Mikel Arteta and back in contention for the Premier League title, new talent is emerging to carry on the club’s glorious tradition. And there is no doubt that the list of Arsenal legends will be enriched with new names worthy of joining the ranks of the greatest players of the past.