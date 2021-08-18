Analysis – Now Arsenal need strikers to fit Arteta’s tactical masterplan

What Do Gunners Want? by AI
Let’s think about this carefully. Arsenal were in disarray under Emery. Before that, Wenger’s football was starting to be found out. His version of possession play was not as compact and defensively dominant as Klopp’s and Pep’s scheme. He encouraged natural dynamics, flying fullbacks, little proper defensive cover and little serious pressing. Top teams in Europe regularly smacked us heavily. We had little hope against the Bayerns, Barcelonas, Real Madrids, Liverpools, and Man Citys of this world. As a result, we had little hope for a trophy. We needed to change, find a modern coach who could coach a more modern version of possession play.
After some research, we chose Mikel Arteta. He was considered quite capable of coaching modern possession play, so much so that Pep Guardiola, a famous control freak, left some games under his hands.
People say that these modern coaches do not encourage natural dynamics like the traditional coaches like Wenger, Ferguson and Mourinho, but that is the point. Ferguson and Mourinho always had 2 or 3 workhorses in midfield, players who by nature are defensive, as well as strict positioning for their defenders. They played with superstar forwards who could do whatever they wanted. That was how they were able to maintain their defenses. Strictness and workhorses. They only gave freedom to the star players. Wenger gave freedom to everyone. Our fullbacks always went forward. We played with offensively minded players everywhere. We lacked discipline and defensive cover. But we had plenty of freedom going forward.
Is this what fans want right now?
Or do we want the modern version of it?
Or is counterattacking football we want?
The modern version of possession play is defensively minded. People don’t know it but Pep Guardiola holds the most defensive records for most of the competitions he has played. How does he do it? It is not just by buying expensive defenders. It is by the careful positioning of his players and scripting his attacks to go a certain manner. Welcome to the theory of positional play or, in Spanish, juego de posicion.
In positional play, you do not encourage natural dynamics between players because you want the game to be predictable. Your players will always know what to do in every moment, especially when they lose the ball. This predictability in your players’ positioning and patterns of play ensures defensive cover for your team. If one thing goes wrong in your carefully scripted pattern of play, everything can be undone. Sounds familiar?
Therefore juego de posicion teams have to be full of players who are extremely capable of executing actions as well as quick learners. If a juego de posicion manager arrives in a team that is not used to scripted football, there must be a quick turn over of the players, with plenty of new blood coming in. Mikel Arteta has only gotten 3 new starters over two major windows. The rest have been squad fillers and rotation players.
When does a juego de posicion team start playing fluid football, you ask?
When those patterns become second-nature to the players, especially in terms of execution. When every player does his job almost without thinking. The result is devastatingly beautiful and effective.
But when you still have players who cannot confidently execute a dribble or a pass or hold the ball, the pattern that’s supposed to move at 100KM/H slows down to 20KM/H which makes it easy to defend or even breaks down completely.
Klopp is also a positional play manager. If you have noticed, Liverpool almost only attack via crosses and passes from the flanks into the box. All of their midfielders are strictly positioned. Even their striker is defensively oriented. But they play predictable football at breakneck speed and press like mad men. This causes too much chaos for the opposition to handle, who eventually make mistakes and concede. You will also notice that they have signed plenty of very good players who can do almost anything in order to play this football.
Mikel Arteta’s tricky reds have only signed 3 major good players. One is Thomas Partey who is constantly injured. One is Ben White who just came into the side. One is Gabriel Maghalaes. No forwards or attacking midfielders. No wonder why we can’t play faster.
Fans must know what they want. Do you want a modern version of Wenger possession play? Then endure this. Back Arteta and ask for more signings. We have signed only 3 major players across two (2!) major windows and none of the 3 players are forwards or attacking midfielders. Klopp got Salah, Robertson, Shaqiri in one window. Before that he got Wjnaldum and Mane. Two major windows. 5 major players. 3 of them offensively minded.
All the talk about Conte betrays what Arsenal fans say they stand for. If we just want to win by any means, then we are no different from Tottenham and Chelsea. We are Arsenal. We are the Arsene Wenger club. We win by attacking. We are only trying to attack now in a more modern manner. It looks difficult now but trust the process. It is the hill to die on. Patience, patience.
Agboola Israel
How long will you continue to defend a process that is not working? There is always a million and one excuses for failure. Even if Arteta get rid of all our current players and get new ones, people like you will still make excuses for him. So pathetic, many of us are so used to the team dismal performances that we defend it passionately.
Pray I don’t die before reaching the hilltop
Arteta is a safety first pragmatic manager.
Go down the flanks which makes it more difficult for teams to counter attack if we lose possession.
Put in 50 crosses a game and convert 2 of those crosses and win 2-1 the most common score in football.
For the rest of the game defend like hell.
So we need fox in the box strikers who can lose their markers and stick out a boot and nick a couple of ugly goals per game.
The recently deceased German great
Gerd Muller was a master of this style.
And the two abysmal performances against Emery were also part of the modern attacking football? That wasn’t playing footballers out of position and praying it will work?
If he knew what he was getting into, he never should have accepted the role.
Arsenal needs a manager that knows how to make a good sh**t pie, pardon my French. Arteta is not that manager. Maybe Conte is. Sadly, there isn’t a single decision maker at the club who could recognize such a gaffer.
It’s the manager’s job to implement a system of play that best suits his players. If the majority of your players are not comfortable with Juego de posicion, then does it make sense to insist upon it?
The reality is that Arteta was far too green for this job to begin with and this is something that his advocates will realize this season.
Beautifully put!
So why not ask for Ranieri? He was famous for making a new system tailored to Leicester’s players in 2015
Conte would likely have the same problems as Arteta does, because he was highly reliant on a dominant CF like Costa/ Lukaku at Chelsea and Inter Milan
Leno is a perfect example. He clearly cant play out from the back so you have one of two options.
1. Find a keeper that can and bench/sell Leno
2. If you are going to play Leno, tweak your tactics to benefit the team.
I believe MA’s ego is the main issue here.
I believe that’s why we’re looking for a new GK
If Leno has to start, we might have to do a lot of long goal kicks to play safe. This needs a CF who can pose good aerial challenges to the opposition’s CBs
You’re brought a very good point! I’m pretty sure that many fans including myself have asked ourselves the same question several times,surely the first thing when a manager comes in is to assess your squad and players, their best qualities and weaknesses you then use systems accordingly and not like MA imposing” his” onto the players especially after so long,this is not stubbornness we’ve past that stage a long time ago but arrogance or he really doesn’t have a clue.
Mmmm Arsenal is not just wenger and attacking football..AFC is George Graham and tough combat it I’ve midfielders with talented and efficient strikers built on a defensive wall.
It’s also Herb Chapman winning our first ever major trophy..
Etc etc…
AFC is more than one transient manager, owner or player.
It also irks a little about the Arsenal way!;)
What does this actually mean now?
Does it mean selling your fans out to the super league or consistently lying to them season after season?
It actually used to mean something but now we are no different to anyone else. It’s like Arteta’s mythical ‘process’ that means nothing as far as I can see.
Personally I think we need TRUE ambition from the top that will lead the owner to move heaven and earth to buy a top quality experienced manager who has had success through crafting a winning team through his system/s of play. We neither have the manager or level of players needed for your suggested system.
We need change and Stan will only action change when the fans are at the gates with torches and pitch folks since he is not in the business of winning and will only be seen to act if there is no other way.
It was obvious that the striker situation was going to bite us, Auba is not going to save us anymore.
I said before the summer that everything was in this transfer window for Arteta and the need for a massive overhauls of players simply wasn’t taken seriously enough.
We needed to move on loads of players, many at a loss and focus on cheaper, smarter signings, like we did with Lokonga. We needed about 5 more like him in all different positions. This would be the way to rebuild properly, rather than focusing on a rigid ideology, and spending seemingly the bulk of our money on a defensively weak all CB.
Chasing after lautaro just shows our arrogance, delusion and unwillingness to accept that we are not seen as a big club; we’re not in a position to be spending big money on one or two when the bulk of the squad is so poor.
Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli – this is the kind of player we should be going for right now, not lautaro it Ben White
I believe Arsenal want to have the following as their trademarks or characteristics:
– Always win the ball possession
– Build the attack from the back
– Score more open-play goals than doing it from set-pieces
Unfortunately, most fans only care more about the trophies than the gameplay, hence they criticized the wasteful crosses. Actually, Bayern Munich made plenty of similar crosses too, but they have good headers and attackers who can convert the crosses into goals:
youtube.com/watch?v=KPkRZo1hC1A
Since some fans just care about winning, don’t like Arteta’s/ Guardiola’s “scripted” football and are asking for a manager who can make a system tailored for our current set of players, why not ask for Ranieri? Conte would likely have the same problem as Arteta does, because he was highly reliant on a dominant CF like Costa/ Lukaku at Chelsea and Inter Milan
The best manager for Arsenal of now is probably Bielsa. The man can make a great sh**t pie and Arsenal will only have ingredients for that footballing delicacy.
Also, Edon’t is a bigger priority when it comes to sacking. His blunders have destroyed 2 transfer windows now.
I have never thought that I would say this but at this stage even big Sam would get more out of this team than MA !
But Bielsa just lost badly against Man United
Arteta just lost badly against BRENTFORD!
I’m not one who cares overly about winning exactly, but I do care about competing and showing a desire to win, whatever the style of play.
The problem is we don’t have players that are technically sound for this pattern of play I believe our left flank should look like this imagine Tierney/nasri type. S,Rowe is a fraction of arshavin and lack the predatory instincts of the little Russian, imagine what this type of eleven will do to anyteam in the pl. Leno, max Aaron, white, Gabriel, Tierney, partey, Gilberto, carzola, nasri,saka,auba, I believe this is what a propal Arsenal’s team should look like, the core will be partey and Gilberto, while the technical ability of carzola, nasri,and saka will create enough chances for any striker to bed
Wish we tried to emulate the counter-attacking team at the start of Wenger’s career w us.
But we dont have the players for that, in fact I am not even sure what I’d do if I had these players.
Really dont get Arsenal anymore, to me is like a team of strangers sticking to a basic game plan of “try keep the ball, no crazy shots or creativity” and crossing their fingers for the best result.
few things survives the test of time……….sadly tactics aint one of ’em……..we need somethin fresh.. somethin that can lead us back to our glory days………..arteta aint got the balls to do this……opinion though
I’m expecting one surprise name to come in this window. What would folks think of Luka Jovic from RM on loan with option to buy? He has been pants since joining Real and is on big money but had an impressive stint in Germany and is still only 23. Feel like he could get on the end of some of those Tierney crosses.
I’m curious to know how going for a manager like Comte”is going against everything Arsenal fans stand for?”having said that it is good to know that you worry about the club’s values but it might be a tad late considering the abuse personal attacks .. Arsène Wenger Emery and some of our players have received don’t you think?what about Arsenal values/DNA on the pitch?
Also it took over 20 years for other teams to find out Wenger’s football compared to 20 weeks for Arteta’s!how is that for a tactical masterclass?
One poor night at Brentford doesn’t make us a bad team. I think Arteta is working with the hand he has been dealt. Could it be a better hand, yes of course, but it’s taking shape. The average age of the players is coming down and some of the football we player towards the end of last season was great. However its going to take time, something Arteta doesn’t have.
Just hoping for the best of the situation. Arsenal has to be back to solid winning ways and back to top 4 not even top 6.
Arteta has signed 9 players so far in his tenure. That is a 82% of a first eleven and 36% of the whole squad. And he has a direct hand in ousting and devaluing a lot of talented and valuable players.
With those wholesome changes we should have at the very least seen just a glimpse of that tactical masterplan instead of the mashed potatoes we are currently witnessing the difference being mashes taters are very tasty and nutritious. Maybe I should apologies to mashed potatoes for that unfair comparison.
Do we have to replace the whole team with Arteta wanted players for him to show a little bit of direction and tactics that can be seen with a naked eye? Even PSG and Man City combined cannot afford to do that.
Well said HH, any manager who takes over a team never gets to have whole team replaced. Players at the moment playing in our first eleven or the ones Arteta utilises on constant basis are either bought by him or he has kept them by choice while he plays them by choice so it’s his fault if they fail not previous mamager. Because we know when it comes down to players he does not like they have been kicked out of club in one form or another. So this Argument of not having his players is all but an excuse constantly given by pro Areta supporters.
Haha ,when I read tactical master plan ,I spat my breakfast out .
We have already had one fan say he’s better tactically than Wenger 😂
I guessed from the title of the article that artificial intelligence has struck again.
My favourite part is the new discovery that has eluded me for almost 20 months: “so much so that Pep Guardiola, a famous control freak, left some games under his hands.”
And to utter Arteta in the same breath as Klopp, Pep, Wenger, SAF and Mourinho is hilarious.
Traditional coach – Mourinho??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
When I see a true Arsenal fan that understands what Arsenal means, I know. This is the best writeup I’ve ever read from anyone concerning MA.
Why are Arsenal fans Who are known for their inexplicable virtue (patience) all of a sudden become impossible?
We are a team and a group that don’t joke with values which had stood us out amongst others and that’s why out of envy, the media decided to always hypnotize our fanbase with all manner of negative narratives and surprisingly, we buy it hook, line and sinker.
Arteta took this job as a rookie coach which is risky on its own but the good thing was that we already knew he is never a Pep, Arsene, Ferguson or Mourinho but our former captain who was a loyal apprentice under the best manager in the world if you ask me.
He won us the FA cup in just 6months of being in charge and won us the community shield and he did that beating the top teams in Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool, yet we still feel he should go just after a little above a season.
We don’t have the kind of quality at Man Utd yet Ole hasn’t won a spoon but he’s being backed, Tottenham with all their ‘finishing above Arsenal’ haven’t won anything despite all their spending but this guy have won us trophy (ies) if you are not among those who belittles community shield just because it’s Arsenal that won it.
Can we give this man what he said he needs and allow him ‘fail’ or otherwise. He loves this club and wants the club to progress. Let’s not always think we are the only ones that cares about Arsenal.
And please let’s stop allowing other fans get into our head with all manner of negativity about Arsenal. We are a good club, we are a top club and nothing will change that. We can do better in backing our players and coaches and not always find fault in what they do. Our negativity is so disheartening and it’s time it stopped
Fans here keep screaming for the coach to buy this and sell that, like the players are potatoes in a market shed. Like all he has to do is say “I want Auba sold” and the next morning he will be gone and say “ I want Lewandoski” and the next morning he will be at Arsenal.
I always love to read you bro. Always a joy to read. The fact that you don’t write based on emotions is what makes it even more beautiful. Keep saying it as it is.
None of these signings didn’t excites me, even odegard. He is with us half a season( 1goal and 2 assists in 14 pl games and 1 goal and 0 assistin 6 eu games) and still we finish 8th . When you have to improve your squad you have to sign the best players not the deadwoods of other big club, in coming season we can’t even sell those players ( like willian, ), the coach is clueless he is not the right man for this job and edu has to go his transfer dealings are shit
Arteta is the problem and the system he plays FULL STOP!
I feel we should give Arteta time till December and with the transfer window still open lets see.