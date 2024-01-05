Analysis of all Arsenal’s options with or without using the transfer window

Hello fellow Gooners! by Luci

We’ve reached the half way point of what looked to be a promising season. Whilst we’re not quite on the ropes we do seem to have lost our spark, which is concerning given the finances spent and promises of improvements made pre-season. It feels like we’ve become a tad transparent tactically, predictable in how we ‘switch things up’ and our players seem tired or out of ideas. The transfer window is now upon us but additions won’t be easy.

Something(s) clearly need to change…

I’d love us to buy a prolific CF, an understudy to Saka, a stronger option at LCM, and a versatile defender, possibly even a GK given our new predicament. Sadly, we don’t have enough money available according to FFP but we can still get creative with what we have, it just means a few tweaks.

Here’s some possibilities:

Recall Tierney – we should have arguably never loaned him out. If we play him once a week to keep him in good shape it’ll let others rest and recuperate. Instead have our RB step in to help Rice, this could be an ideal role for White who isn’t as impressive as Tierney in the final third but is assured defensively, and let KT return to his brilliant marauding left-sided role. It’s important to remember his class; Tierney when fit has attracted admiring glances from many top coachs across Europe. This could also allow Zinchenko to play LCM at times.

Manage Partey/Jorginho better – Our midfield looks lost without Partey. Rice whilst awesome is overworked and will eventually buckle. As TP won’t be going to AFCON and now has no suitors, we need to integrate him when fit, but not overdo it. Each week give Partey the most important match CL/PL/Cup, and Jorginho the other. This will give Rice more freedom in the LCM role and potentially time to rest.

Recall Norton-Cuffy – now is a great time to not only learn from current experience in the squad but also make a push into regular first team game time. He’s been working his way up the leagues on loan and now may be the ideal chance to unleash him. He’s a handful and desperate to impress, maybe slightly raw but surely a potential option?

Move Martinelli into CF – if Tierney returns we need a guy who can meet his crosses, which GM11 instantly proved himself at when he joined. The push up front may help him rediscover his lethality in front of goal – he often seems to be looking too hard to create a goal rather than score one currently, this could improve his decision making.

Move Jesus to the wing – He’s an incredible creator in the final third, but not instinctual enough to play as the 9. Having him rival Trossard and Saka could help find a better balance within attack and allow Martinelli and Havertz more time in the 9 role. We could even try Saka as a false 9, he’s strong, hard to tackle, creative and lethal, plus his LW role of moving inside to shoot for the back post is becoming very predictable, this could teach him new tricks.

Reinstate Ramsdale – Whilst Raya has improved we’re playing without confidence as we know just one or two shots on goal will result in a deficit. Last season AR gave the outfield players enough confidence to press on without worrying about what was behind them. We need that back, though I worry he’s lost too much confidence.

Use Havertz correctly – Whilst like Raya he has improved, he just simply isn’t what we need in midfield. Use him to give Odegaard a break when needed as thats his correct role, alternatively use him as a target man 9 in certain games.

Show faith in Emile Smith-Rowe – We’ve played awfully recently but the one shining light has been ESR when he’s come on late in matches. Simply put, he makes things happen, good things. Like Partey and Tierney we should manage his reintegration better. He can play any of Havertz, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka or Jesus’ (false 9) roles. He carries the ball better than most in the PL, he’s always willing to track back and put a tackle in, has a great eye for important, often game-changing, goals and assists. Coaching him well and playing safe injury-wise could unlock an absolute gem of a player.

Let Kiwior start at CB occasionally – Gabriel is an absolute rock but if he gets injured who’s prepared to step in? Tomiyasu and Saliba can play there but may well be needed elsewhere. Kiwior is a natural left-sided CB with huge potential, so let’s use that from time to time or we risk leaving it too late and him no longer feeling comfortable there.

Try to unload players that simply aren’t cutting it – Nelson and Nketiah are both young and English and have potential to help other teams, but simply aren’t managing to provide any magic for us at present. Big contracts, but not impossible to move on. We could certainly command a half decent fee from either that could be better reinvested. Elneny is pretty much 50/50, he does a decent basic job and is happy on a low contract, he’d not bring in much money but would free up a spot at least. Vieira simply doesn’t seem to have any place in the squad and there’s still foreign clubs that see his potential, either loan him out and get him to work on his strength, or sell him before he loses value. Cedric barely gets a chance, if Arteta doesn’t value him anymore than a total emergency sub, we should let him move on too.

This could generate enough finances to get one or two players in, hopefully. Guirrasy at just £15m could be a shrewd move, pop him on a release clause of £25m ish then if it doesn’t work out he’ll still have suitors in Germany come the summer and we make a tidy profit that can go to a different CF. Whilst a loan or loan with option/obligation to buy could help us bring in another player or two in different positions.

There’s also some more leftfield possibilities in bringing back the likes of Mika Biereth who has been in stunning form, or fast-tracking the increasingly impressive younger generations, the likes of Walters and Nwaneri in particular.

Obviously I’m not saying we’ll do all of these steps (or any!) but they do prove we still have options and need not yet press the panic button. There’s still light at the end of the tunnel Gooners!

Personally, I do rate Arteta highly, I just can’t agree with a few decisions he’s made, especially this season. I hope he learns to swallow his pride more in the future, or it could be his undoing. Coming into this season we were supposed to work on quality in depth, as that’s what arguably cost us the title last season, yet we still have no proper back ups/alternatives for Partey, Saka, Jesus, or Saliba, and I honestly can’t understand why. Realistically, I think we’re still one or two transfer windows from truly competing with the likes of City and Europe’s finest. So let’s remind ourselves we may have been slightly overachieving for the past 18months. It’s important to remember where we were just a few seasons ago.

… But at the same time, falling short last season still hurts, so frustrations are understandable.

What do you think Gooners? Are any of these suggestions worthwhile, or do you have your own? If so, fill the comment section with them! 😃

All the best,

L