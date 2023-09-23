Analysis of Kai Havertz’s performance for Arsenal against PSV (plus video)

My verdict on Kai Havertz

Since joining Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, Kai Havertz hasn’t really been able to hit the ground running yet. Some Arsenal fans are worried and unsure of the impact he will end up having at the club and if he will end up being successful under Mikel Arteta.

Havertz who brings a lot of experience to the side, looked to be a strange signing in the summer for most Arsenal fans and if you’d told me a year ago that Havertz would be donning the Red and white shirt of Arsenal, I would have never believed you. And so far his performances have be a little underwhelming.

Having a full pre-season in America with the side, he copped a lot of stick from fans and rivals, who just couldn’t understand where he was going to fit into this Arsenal side and why Arteta had decided to sign him. But after The Champions League Game on Wednesday against PSV, some Arsenal fans have started to realise just what attracted Arteta to the idea of having him at Arsenal.

Havertz who operates mainly in the centre of the pitch, does a lot of unnoticed work off the ball, getting into the perfect positions and looks to be able to read the game really well. Although he hasn’t be able to score a goal and get off the mark just yet, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been close to doing so. For me, he’s just been unlucky, getting into the perfect positions, but just hasn’t been able to find the back of the net.

There was always going to be a lot of pressure put on Havertz’s shoulders to hit the ground running and perform, coming from a local rival, all eyes have been firmly planted on him and I think the pressure is showing a bit. He looks like he lacks confidence and just hasn’t found his feet yet. But if you watch him closely, he’s making all the right moves, doing all the right things and sooner or later the goals and assists will start coming.

Arteta has pleaded with Arsenal fans to not judge too quickly, give him time and back him, and personally I think that’s all he needs. We’ve seen him in big competitions, we’ve seen him perform for his country, so there not doubt about his talent but he just needs that little bit of confidence to get him going. With an already star-studded midfield of Odegaard and Rice, Havertz could be the perfect combination to make our midfield unstoppable.

Watch his moves on the night here…

What’s your verdict on Havertz so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

JustArsenal Show –

– NEO talks about PSV, the North London Derby, and gives his view on the goalkeeper debate……..

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…